Lauderdale County, AL

Car towed hour before authorities knew inmate and jailer missing, says sheriff

By Archie Snowden, Jess Grotjahn
 2 days ago

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The nationwide manhunt continues for an escaped Lauderdale County inmate and the corrections employee who helped him escape on April 29.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton held a news conference on Friday, May 6, to give the latest in the investigation. The full conference can be watched in the video player below:

Vicky White withdrew $90,000 before going on the run, DA says

Singleton explained that the 2007 copper Ford Edge Casey White and Vicky White were last seen driving was found in a rural area of Middle Tennessee Friday afternoon before the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office knew they were missing. The call came into the tow company at 1:50 p.m. and the car was towed at 2:37p.m.

Heithcock Towing company in Franklin TN had been holding the vehicle but had no idea that the vehicle belonged to Vicky White and Casey White who may have been driving, until the towing company owner saw it on the news a full seven days later.

An alert went out about the car on Tuesday, but Heithcock Towing did not see the alert until Thursday night. The 2007 car was ditched just hours after their alleged escape officials said.

“I’m sure that he’s seen some of the coverage that you guys have provided for us, and he saw a description of the car and then probably a light went off and he said, ‘hey I think I remember towing that car,’ and went out in the lot and found it,” said Singleton.

It is Singleton’s belief that the two ran into some kind of mechanical problems with the SUV and that’s why they abandoned it where they did.

Casey White and Vicky White apparently tried to spray paint the car a green color, according to Singleton.

The spray paint attempt of the getaway car

Law enforcement officials are looking into reports of stolen vehicles in the area for clues to where Vicky White and Casey White have gone next.

Singleton said there have been no credible sightings of the two since Friday.

2008 death of Casey White’s ex-girlfriend to be re-examined by investigators

When asked what he would say to Vicky White, Singleton said, “You know we’re going to find. Hopefully we find you safe. If you’re safe right now, get out while you can and turn yourself in to local authorities wherever you’re at.”

Governor Kay Ivey has offered a $5,000 reward each for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and Vicky White. The total award money for Casey White is $15,000 and Vicky White $10,000, a grand total of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of both.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the governor offered the reward within an hour of him filing the request.

Anyone with information on Casey or Vicky’s location should contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757. If you see them, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted on the U.S. Marshals website or by calling (800) 336-0102.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

