FC Cincinnati seeking third straight win at Minnesota United FC

MINNEAPOLIS – So far, FC Cincinnati is donning the wear and tear of one of the busiest stretches of its season well.

While the club has battled a recent revolving door of players absent due to injuries and other factors, FC Cincinnati has posted a 3-1-1 record across all competitions. Those results have managed to change the conversation of the club to one of local recognition that it seems to be well on-track toward respectability.

With persisting personnel deficits, FC Cincinnati will look to its next match – a Saturday night date at Minnesota United FC’s Allianz Field (8 p.m. ET) – as another proving ground in a 2022 season that’s surpassed expectations so far.

After sweeping Toronto FC in back-to-back matches over a five-day span , FCC will face an experienced Minnesota side that's qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs each of the past three seasons.

“This is a talented (MNUFC) group with, for me, one of the best attacking players in the league in (Emanuel) Reynoso, so there’s a lot of challenges we’re gonna face in terms of how we slow down some of their strengths going forward but they’re also an experienced team," FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said during a Thursday interview. "They, with the ball, can space the field in ways that are very challenging if you’re not connected. There’ll be a lot of focus on how we can defensively have success to allow us to find transition moments."

Reynoso has two goals and three assists in the current campaign.

Robin Lod leads Minnesota in scoring with three tallies on the season.

Defensively, Minnesota is one of the stingiest sides in MLS with just eight goals allowed. At home at Allianz Field, which will be the site of the 2022 MLS All-Star Game, MNUFC's allowed only four goals.

Noonan will have to cobble together a starting lineup to test "the Loons" based on the players that haven't been ruled out for Saturday's game as well as those that haven't been too heavily taxed during the current stretch of five matches in 15 days.

Absent for FC Cincinnati this weekend will be defender Tyler Blackett (yellow card suspension), midfielder Allan Cruz (leg injury), defender Ray Gaddis (leg), goalkeeper, Alec Kann (lower body injury), Yuya Kubo (ankle), and left back Ronald Matarrita, who was long ago ruled out for a minimum of sixth months following ankle surgery.

Noonan will also have to be mindful that six players – goalkeeper Roman Celentano, center backs Ian Murphy and Nick Hagglund, right back Alvas Powell, midfielder Junior Moreno and winger Alvaro Barreal – played the full 90-plus minutes during the back-to-back games against Toronto.

Six players going the distance in consecutive games wouldn't normally be cause for concern, but for the fact that FCC plays again Tuesday at New England Revolution before traveling again May 14 for a match at Chicago Fire.

Fortunately for FC Cincinnati, the depth of the squad has allowed the club to tread water during the ongoing, tricky portion of the season.

Celentano guided the club to two shutouts over the last four matches in the absence of Kann. John Nelson's proven himself worthy of starting honors at left back and Hagglund, who didn't project during the offseason or preseason as a regular starter, has started all eight of the games he's played in this season.

Hagglund started 17 games in all of 2021.

Other players have stepped in to plug holes. SuperDraft picks scored two goals against Toronto with Murphy, a rookie, tallying in the first match against Toronto and Calvin Harris, a second-year player, scoring on Wednesday.

Also, the arrival of defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo has solidified FC Cincinnati in the middle of the park.

The bottom line is there are a lot of moving parts for Noonan to consider, and it's still a guessing game as to how Cincinnati will line up on Saturday.

"This is day by day, really, in how we plan for the next one each day," Noonan said. "Today (Thursday) is gonna be taking inventory as far as where players are at as far as their recovery … I’m pleased with the contributions of players that are asked to step in and play a role. That’s helping with having a competitive environment in training and who we’re selecting on game day."

The Game

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday | Allianz Field; St. Paul, Minnesota

TV/Radio/stream: WSTR Star 64 / ESPN1530 / fccincinnati.com (local), ESPN+

Series info: Minnesota United FC leads the all-time series with FC Cincinnati, 3-0-0.

Cincinnati.com prediction: FC Cincinnati 2, Minnesota United FC 2.

FC Cincinnati

2022 record: 4-5-1, 13 points; tied for fifth place in Eastern Conference; (5-5-1 all competitions)

Goals for: 13

Goals against: 17

Coach: Pat Noonan - first season at FC Cincinnati

Projected starting lineup:

Roman Celentano (GK)

John Nelson, left back

Ian Murphy, center back

Nick Hagglund, center back

Alvas Powell, right back

Obinna Nwobodo, midfielder

Junior Moreno, midfielder

Luciano Acosta, midfielder

Calvin Harris, midfielder

Alvaro Barreal, midfielder

Brandon Vazquez, forward

Minnesota United FC

2022 record: 4-3-2; 14 points, sixth place in Western Conference.

Goals for: 11

Goals against: eight

Coach: Adrian Heath - sixth season as Minnesota head coach (72-75-36)

Projected starting lineup:

Dayne St. Clair, goalkeeper

Kemar Lawrence, left back

Bakaye Dibassy, center back

Michael Boxall, center back

Oniel Fisher, right back

Joseph Rosales, midfielder

Kervin Arriaga, midfielder

Abu Danladi, forward/winger

Bongokuhle Hlongwane, forward/winger

Emanuel Reynoso, forward

Robin Lod, forward

Noteworthy: A win against Minnesota would be FC Cincinnati's sixth in all competitions this year, and its fifth in MLS play. That would eclipse the club's 2021 win total of four victories just 11 matches into the 2022 season.

Player to watch – Luciano Acosta: Acosta could become the first FCC player in club history to score in four consecutive matches with a goal at Allianz Stadium. On Wednesday at TQL Stadium, his second-half penalty kick goal made him the second-ever FC Cincinnati player to score in three consecutive matches after Brandon Vazquez did so late in 2021. Acosta and Vazquez are also now tied for most goals in the club's MLS history (11), and they'll likely go back and forth in a race atop the all-time scoring leader board throughout the season.

