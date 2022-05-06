Jets release OL Greg Van Roten after claiming Nate Herbig

The Jets claimed offensive guard Nate Herbig off waivers on Thursday, and made a subsequent move by releasing offensive lineman Greg Van Roten.

New York announced the move on Friday afternoon, bringing an end to Van Roten’s Jets tenure that began after he signed with the team in 2020. He appeared in all 17 games for Gang Green last season, starting 10 of them.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the undrafted Van Roten was due $3.5 million this season, just over $1 million more than Herbig.

