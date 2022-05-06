ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers injury updates ahead of game three: Barclay Goodrow, Tyler Motte, Ryan Lindgren

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

The Rangers head to Pittsburgh for a pivotal game three against the Penguins on Saturday, but they will likely be without Barclay Goodrow.

Head coach Gerard Gallant told reporters on Friday that Goodrow, who missed game two with a lower-body injury, that the veteran forward will “probably” miss the rest of the first-round series against the Penguins. He told reporters after the game two victory that Goodrow was considered week-to-week.

There was a more promising outlook for Tyler Motte, who took a hit up high against the Penguins back on April 7, resulting in a “significant” upper-body injury, has begun skating this week and Gallant did not rule out Motte joining the team in Pittsburgh.

The hit on Motte sparked multiple scrums the rest of the way in that April 7 game, won by the Rangers.

Ryan Lindgren, who left with an injury in game one, did not practice on Friday, and will once again be a game-time decision for game three. He did not play in game two.

On the Penguins side, Casey DeSmith underwent core muscle surgery on Friday, sidelining him for the rest of the postseason. So it will likely be Louis Domingue in net the rest of the way for Pittsburgh.

