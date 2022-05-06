ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tully, NY

53-foot trailer stolen in Tully, police seeking information

By Isabella Colello
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

TULLY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are seeking information regarding a trailer that was stolen in Tully.

According to State Police, a 53-foot refrigerated trailer was stolen from the Circle K parking lot in Tully, New York. The trailer was believed to be stolen sometime between May 1 and May 5, 2022.

Woman shot, stolen vehicle recovered in Rochester

The trailer was described to look similar to the photo below, however, the stolen trailer has the number 504 on the front and also has skirts on both sides.

Photo of a similar-looking trailer .

Those with information on this theft are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

News 8 WROC

