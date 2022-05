POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has increased its admission rates for guests who live outside of Franklin County. Director of Communications Jen Fields confirmed to 10TV that the general admission rates for guests ages 10 to 59 increased by $3, from $21.99 to $24.99, and rates for children ages 3 to 9 and guests ages 60 and older rose by $2, from $16.99 to $18.99.

