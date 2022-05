The Philadelphia Phillies suffered as brutal of a loss as possible Thursday against the New York Mets, and Bryce Harper saw fit to rally his team after the collapse. The Phillies gave up seven runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Mets, which prompted Harper to call a players-only meeting after the game. Phillies players said Harper’s words lasted less than a minute, but were to the point.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO