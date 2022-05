In the first two games of the Western Conference Semifinals, the Dallas Mavericks could not sustain their performance for 48 minutes in both contests as the Phoenix Suns would pull away and clinch a 2-0 series lead against the Mavs. Moving into American Airlines Arena for Game 3, it seemed like a very rejuvenated and different Dallas squad in this game as Luka Doncic and the Mavericks came out victorious in Game 3.

