ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allouez, WI

Law Enforcement Presence in Allouez Leads to One in Custody

By Rob Sussman
wtaq.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLOUEZ, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One person was taken into custody after a report...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Disturbance with suicidal man prompted police presence in Allouez

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a disturbance involving a suicidal man prompted a large police presence in Allouez Friday afternoon. There was a large police presence in the area of the 300 block of E. Briar. The man was threatening others, according to investigators. Authorities tell us they were...
ALLOUEZ, WI
WSAW

Portage County Law Enforcement in need of dispatchers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The worker shortage is nothing new, many job positions remain unfilled including dispatchers for Portage County Law Enforcement. The Stevens Point Police Department posted on Facebook there is a need for dispatchers and the department is encouraging residents to apply for the job. Dispatchers play...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allouez, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Allouez, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtaq#Sheriff S Officials
People

Body of Missing Wisconsin Woman Emily Rogers Found, Multiple Suspects in Custody: Police

The body of Emily Rogers, who was last seen April 26 and reported missing on May 1, has been found, police said in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday. "The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is thankful for all the community members that volunteered to search for Emily Rogers along with MPD. Unfortunately, Emily Rogers was found deceased this afternoon in St. Francis," the news release stated.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Shine My Crown

Student Killed a Week Before Graduating College in Murder-suicide

The body of a Chicago woman who was just one week away from graduating was discovered in her Belle Shore apartment building. The victim, identified as Brittany Kinlow, 23, was a student at the University of Illinois Chicago. When police officers turned up, they found Kinlow with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI
WSAW

Medford man pinned by tractor’s wheel dies of injuries

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have identified a man run over and killed by a tractor he was repairing as Eli Mullet, 51. First responders were paged to a property near Medford in the town of Little Black around 11 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said Mullet was working on a tractor...
MEDFORD, WI
Bring Me The News

Boy and girl arrested, AR-style weapon found following crash in Eagan

Two youths are in custody and face multiple pending charges after they were involved in a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Eagan on Thursday. The pair, a boy and a girl, face pending charges of second-degree assault, drive-by shooting, fleeing in a motor vehicle and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Their exact ages and identities are not available as of Friday afternoon due to official charges not yet being filed.
EAGAN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy