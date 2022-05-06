ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider’s huge claim about Allan Saint-Maximin’s Newcastle United future

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United are heading towards one of their most important transfer windows in a long, long time. The club did a wonderful job in January of strengthening the squad and have reaped the benefits of that. Relegation was a real danger for them at the turn of the year but since...

SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Man. City vs. Newcastle Preview: Must-win game for a hurt Citizen squad

After putting on more than a respectable effort hosting Liverpool last Saturday, the Magpies go on the road this Sunday. It’s time to face the other title candidate and fellow petro-dollar-fueled club Manchester City at the Etihad. City will be rested—opposite Liverpool last Saturday, I guess—but the Sky Blue...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Man. City 5-0 Newcastle: Quick thoughts about... the Arabian Demolition

Newcastle United could do nothing to stop the slowly murderous tidal wave coming from Manchester City. It was enough at 3-0, but of course Foden (from the bench) and Sterling (for the second time, because why not?) had to send up the 5-0 score to the bright Mancunian sky. It’s time to pour some quick reactions about what went down at the Etihad earlier today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard satisfied by ‘ruthless’ Aston Villa display at Burnley

Aston Villa answered Steven Gerrard’s demand for ruthlessness in front of goal as they deepened Burnley’s relegation worries with a 3-1 win at Turf Moor on Saturday.Emiliano Buendia made the most of an opportunity to start ahead of Philippe Coutinho, setting up Danny Ings for the opener and scoring the second himself, before Ollie Watkins headed in a John McGinn cross early in the second half to effectively kill the game.Though Burnley got one back through Maxwel Cornet in stoppage time, they had no answer to Villa’s clinical finishing as they lost for the first time under caretaker manager Mike...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The race for the Golden Boot: Mo Salah is in the driving seat but in-form Son Heung-Min could close the gap when Spurs travel to Liverpool on Saturday night... and don't count out hat-trick king Cristiano Ronaldo just yet

As Mohamed Salah scored his 15th Premier League goal of the season in only mid-December, even with the caveat of a spell away for the Africa Cup of Nations, it felt inconceivable Liverpool's red-hot star wouldn't win a third Golden Boot. But despite Liverpool remaining firmly on the hunt for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Silva, Ronaldo, Conte, Mbappe, Eriksen, Carvalho, Haaland

Barcelona want to make a move for Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, and could offer a swap deal involving 24-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) Brighton manager Graham Potter is favourite to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham. Brighton would want £10m compensation from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Andy Dibble: Goalkeeper coach set to leave Cardiff City

Cardiff City are parting company with goalkeeper coach Andy Dibble, BBC Sport Wales has learned. It is understood the former Wales international was told by manager Steve Morison his services were no longer required. Dibble, who began his playing career with the Bluebirds, took the position in 2017. He is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'Everyone supports Liverpool', says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said "everyone in the country supports Liverpool" after Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League. City's 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday came the day after Liverpool dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham. In contrast, Guardiola's side lost in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester City will hope to put their Champions League disappointment behind them with Newcastle United the visitors to the Etihad Stadium.Real Madrid stunned Pep Guardiola’s side with an extra-time triumph over two lung-busting legs, with 120 midweek minutes likely to have significantly fatigued some of the Manchester City manager’s squad.Eddie Howe will hope to capitalise, with his Newcastle team performing well against Liverpool last time out, albeit in defeat.Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more todayHowe may be boosted by the return of a couple of high-profile injury absentees.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leicester 1-2 Everton: Instant Reaction | Determined

If you thought this would be a slow and dour affair considering Leicester City just played on Thursday and were probably down after being eliminated from the Europa Conference League and Everton would play a cagey defensive game, you could not have been more wrong. Once again the Foxes started...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on the radar of several Championship sides after impressive season on loan at QPR... but 22-year-old may wait to see what his place is at Molineux first

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson is attracting enquiries after his season on loan in the Championship at QPR. The 22-year-old made 28 appearances during a testing campaign under Mark Warburton at Loftus Road that ultimately saw them fall short of their goal of reaching the play-offs. Despite that Sanderson has emerged...
SOCCER
FanSided

FanSided

