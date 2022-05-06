Meet Dovetail, D.C.’s New Hotel Hotspot From a Hamptons Chef to the Stars

When a leak to Politico on Monday, May 2, revealed the news that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, Justin Hintze was at home sick. The owner of the buzzy fried chicken cart Jojo, Hintze — like millions of Americans who support the right to a safe and legal abortion — was horrified by the news. The next day, he took to Instagram, posting a message promising to match donations to the northwestern branch of the National Network of Abortion Funds. He asked for proof of donations to the organization via screenshot, and promised to match up to $1,000 total. “If any other businesses want to add to that matching budget, let me know and I will post to my stories,” he concluded.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO