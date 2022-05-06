Meet Dovetail, D.C.’s New Hotel Hotspot From a Hamptons Chef to the Stars

Villas Tacos owner Victor Villa recently won a $100,000 grant that will take his popular Highland Park pop-up to its first eventual brick and mortar restaurant location. The hefty sum comes from Estrella Jalisco beer, and will help Villa to hopefully stay in the neighborhood, reports the Los Angeles Times. Villas Tacos opened in November 2018 and initially operated out of Villa’s grandmother’s house in Highland Park. He’s now serving up some of the city’s most widely respected tacos on York Boulevard every week, offering a combination of his family’s recipes and Villa’s own flair, from his maternal grandmother’s salsa, dad’s salsa recipe, plus his mother’s Michoacan dishes. That includes a taco with blue corn tortillas with a crispy cheese griddled interior, refried beans, onions, cilantro, crema, cotija, guacamole, and three options of mesquite-grilled meat.
