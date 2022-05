David Baker, the softball commissioner for the Eastern Officials Association, two years ago was able to flip through a Rolodex of more than 70 umpires for assignments in recreational league, high school and college softball games. Now, that number of available officials has dropped to about 50. Chad Foltz, the EOA’s baseball commissioner, has also watched his numbers plummet from nearly 140 ...

