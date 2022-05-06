ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Mind Under Matter": Two comedians' exploration of existence

By Mikayla Price
 2 days ago

"Mind Under Matter": Two comedians' exploration of existence 11:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What happens when two comedians come together to discuss science, motivation and the meaning of life?

Shane Mauss is an award-winning comedian who interviews scientists about a variety of subjects on his podcast, "Here We Are." Ramin Nazer is a multi-talented artist, building a colorful world of viral illustrations and is the host of "Rainbow Brainskull Hour."

After a decade of friendship and dozens of phone talks, they decided to make a podcast out of their conversations.

Together, their eclectic and wide-ranged backgrounds created the "Mind Under Matter" podcast , but calling it just a podcast is an understatement.

Over the past year, they have intentionally cultivated a following on Patreon , funny inside jokes, and are set to host an in-person campout and festival.

Using evolutionary science and quick wit, Mauss and Nazer focus on realistic approaches to why people often feel unmotivated, how to cope with the human condition, and self-discovery.

All episodes can stand alone, but each one also weaves together, building a narrative of their "mum-universe."

CBS 2's Mikayla Price caught up with the two to ask them what they have in store for season 2 of Mind Under Matter. Watch their story in the video above.

