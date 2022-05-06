Mount Pleasant teen arrested in connection to aggravated robbery

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas ( KETK ) – A Mount Pleasant teenager is in custody after he was charged in connection to a robbery of a resident and a local business, the Tri-County Press reported.

On Thursday, May 5 around 5:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department received several reports of a robbery with a firearm at Vapor Maven in the 1000 block of South Jefferson Avenue.

Tri-County Press said that citizen reports indicated that a male suspect, later identified as 17-year-old Ivan Espinoza-Montes, had allegedly assaulted a female employee and stole cash from that store.

When officers responded to the area, they found Espinoza-Montes who resembled the description given by a witness. He allegedly ran away from the officers, broke into a residence, threatened the homeowner at gunpoint, demanded the keys to the person’s vehicle and stole a pickup truck which was used to flee from police.

Police officers with the help of the Department of Public Safety reportedly chased Espinoza-Montes for about 10 minutes until it ended just off of the 271 Loop. Espinoza-Montes surrendered and was arrested after the chase.

Espinoza-Montes was booked into the Titus County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest, theft of a firearm and several other charges related to the incident.

