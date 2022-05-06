ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

JUST GETTING STARTED? 3 takeaways from New Smyrna baseball's district title over Matanzas

By Myer Lee, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hACQV_0fVN3Plt00

New Smyrna Beach made it back to the playoffs this year, winning the district title over Matanzas despite an up and down regular season.

The ‘Cudas finished the year 8-15. Last year, they went 16-9 but fell in the district championships to Viera, proving again the regular season record only tells part of a team’s story.

Regional playoff action begins next week. Here are three takeaways from NSB’s big win over Matanzas.

Still elite?: MIDSEASON REPORT: Ranking the elite Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns high school baseball teams

Shining:RISING STARS: 5 breakout high school baseball players across Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns

The 'Cudas can be explosive

After two innings, NSB was up 3-0 headed into the third. Matanzas managed to score a run to cut into the deficit.

Then the 'Cudas crushed the Pirates’ hopes of a comeback when they rattled off five runs to close the inning.

They would score three more times to end the game at 11-1, putting up runs in every inning.

The team's top performer was senior Matthew Graham, who had three hits and three RBIs.

On the year, NSB has three guys hitting at least .300 and two guys who are on the cusp of doing so for the season.

Matanzas took a historic step

The Pirates finished the season 11-12, which was one of the strongest years the program has had since 2018, when they won 14 games.

It was more special because it’s the first time the program has ever competed in a district title game. Head coach Jim Perry thanked the seniors for leading the Pirates to that opportunity.

Perry went on to say the Pirates could’ve pitched ahead in the count better. All year, they’ve found some success in playing their relievers to start the game and bringing in the starters in around the fourth inning.

“It worked out for us for the most part this year,” he said. ‘It didn’t work out today.”

Perry and the Pirates will reset and figure out what works. The best part about the experience, Perry said, is that young guys now have a new benchmark for the team.

The expectation will be to compete in the district title game every year moving forward.

The winning combination

New Smyrna still felt the twinge of pain from falling just short in the district championship last year. The ‘Cudas also had to go through an adjustment period with new coach Antwan Brown this season.

Luckily, Brown has some coaching history with some of the players, making the transition a little easier and the experience sweeter.

“I feel the relief,” Brown said. “The guys got what they needed. They earned it because of the adversity they faced over the years.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daytona Beach News-Journal

STILL ALIVE: Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns sending 7 baseball teams to FHSAA playoffs

Only seven survivors remain from a grueling 2022 high school baseball season across Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties. University and Spruce Creek emerged from, arguably, the state's Region of Death. As of last week's final rankings produced by the Florida High School Athletic Association, 13 of the top 76 teams across all classifications were grouped in Region 1-6A alone.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Bartram Trail girls punch ticket to lacrosse championship game

Two area lacrosse teams remain standing in the state playoffs. The Bartram Trail girls hung on at the finish to edge Tampa Steinbrenner 5-4 in the Class 2A state semifinals on Friday night in Naples. The win sends the Bears (21-3) into Saturday’s state championship game against Vero Beach at...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Sports
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Education
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
WCJB

No. 2 Gators men’s tennis sweeps New Orleans in NCAA Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The defending national champion No. 2 Florida men’s tennis team played like they were on a mission to repeat on Friday night, as they swept their opening round match of the NCAA Regionals against New Orleans at home. The Gators (24-2) won four straight match...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News4Jax.com

Split decision: Bartram Trail girls lacrosse team wins 2nd state title, Ponte Vedra boys fall

Same opponent. Same score. Same result. The Bartram Trail girls lacrosse team won just the second state championship by an area program with an 8-7 win over Vero Beach in a classic Class 2A title game on Saturday night in Naples. Izzy Difato scored the winner with just over 1 minute, 20 seconds to play to give Bartram its second title. In the late game, the Ponte Vedra boys came up agonizingly short in a 13-12 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 2A game.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy