Kansas City, KS

KC Current defender out for the season with knee injury

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Current defender Mallory Weber will miss the entirety of the 2022 NWSL season after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL.

Weber, who was on the Current roster during their inaugural season, will spend the remainder of the season sidelined while she rehabs the torn ligament in her right knee.

Last season, she signed an extension that keeps her in Kansas City through the 2023 season.

Weber is the second Current player to suffer a season-ending injury, joining USWNT forward Lynn Williams who joined the team in the offseason.

The Current host the Houston Dash for the home opener on May 8 at Children’s Mercy Park.

