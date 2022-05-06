ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Bipartisan group of lawmakers call for joint hearing on Pontiac and Vandalia prisons

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VicQf_0fVN2wfX00

SPRINGFIELD — In an effort to find out what is actually happening with the Pontiac and Vandalia prisons, a bipartisan group of lawmakers have called for a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and House Appropriations Public Safety committees.

“The Pritzker administration has not been transparent or forthcoming about what, if any, long-term plans are in place for Illinois prisons, which is a major reason why this process needs legislative oversight,” said State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington). “The Pontiac Correctional Center is an important economic and employment anchor for the region. Any discussion about the future of the facility should have all of the stakeholders at the table.”

“Director (Rob) Jeffreys has said there is a vision and a plan for the department in general and the Pontiac prison specifically, but the Pontiac community needs to know what that plan is. We have invited him to come and explain his vision, but he has declined to do so,” said State Representative Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City). “PCC is a critical part of the Livingston County Community. The communication from the Department to the affected members of the public has been very poor and needs to improve.”

Serious concerns about the futures of the two facilitates came about due to significant numbers of recent unannounced transfers of prisoners out of the prisons. A leaked document soon began circulating that listed plans for partial closures at both facilities. While the Pritzker administration denied that the document was anything more than an internal draft, Illinois Department of Corrections Director Dr. Rob Jeffreys confirmed that to lawmakers during a web call that the leaked information was indeed correct and reflected the plans of the administration.

“The Vandalia Correctional Center is one of the largest employers in the area, serving as an economic anchor for the surrounding communities, just as most prisons are for the areas where they are located. Any changes to these facilities could have absolutely devastating effects to the local economies,” said State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Vandalia). “We need to know what the administration’s vision is for the correctional system and we need to make sure that all the stakeholders are at the table when that vision becomes a concrete plan.”

“For weeks, I have said that Director Jeffreys needs to visit the Vandalia Correctional Center to see the operation, to answer questions, and be accountable to the correctional officers and staff serving at Vandalia,” said Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City). “The hard working people at DOC and the community at large deserve better than to be left to wonder what the future holds. Governor Pritzker and Director Jeffreys owe us answers.”

During the recent web call with lawmakers, the IDOC director agreed to take part in town halls in both communities to update the members of the public on plans for the facilities. When the legislators contacted him to set dates for the events, the director refused to honor his earlier commitment and said he would be unavailable to take part.

“The Pontiac prison is close to my district and employs a number of my constituents. Any time we are proposing changes to state policy or law that affect the employment of hundreds of people or more, we should be very deliberate and transparent so we can fully understand the reasoning and end result. I join my colleagues from the areas around these prisons with a bipartisan message: on behalf of our constituents, please join us to explain publicly the plans for these two prisons. It’s the least we can do when making these important decisions,” said Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa.

"Changes at these prisons will present immediate and long-term consequences for these regions. Constituents in the affected areas deserve transparency and answers about why this is happening,” said Representative Jackie Haas (R-Kankakee). “When the state makes a decision of such caliber, it is important that we include the public in the process and allow them to see how and why these decisions were made."

“Communities like Pontiac need to know what direction is the Department of Corrections and the governor’s office heading, with respect to the long term plan for our prisons,” said Representative Dan Brady (R-Bloomington).

Due to the clear issues with conflicting information from the Pritzker administration, and the IDOC director’s refusal to engage the public on the agency’s plans, the legislators have officially called for a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and House Appropriations-Public Safety Committees. Such a hearing would require the administration to discuss their plans publicly.

“The Department of Correction’s inability to provide a clear and consistent answer regarding their future plans for the Vandalia and Pontiac correctional facilities is yet another example of the administration’s pattern of secrecy when it comes to correctional facilities,” said State Senator Terri Bryant (R-Bryant). “For years, I have been seeking answers from IDOC about their plans for facilities within my district, with little to no answers. This administration cannot be allowed to continuously ignore these important questions.”

“The complete lack of transparency and contradictory statements about the Pontiac and Vandalia correctional facilities has created unnecessary anxiety and uncertainty for both their employees and local communities,” said Senate Deputy Minority Leader Sue Rezin (R-Morris). “I believe it is appropriate and necessary for the General Assembly to hold a joint hearing so that we can obtain clear and precise answers regarding the administration’s future plans for these facilities.”

"Changes of such magnitude at the Pontiac and Vandalia prisons without any form of explanation or transparency is unacceptable,” said Representative David Welter (R-Morris). “It is urgent that the governor provides the public with an explanation regarding these changes immediately. If thousands of people could be impacted, the very least they deserve is open communication."

A Town Hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, in Pontiac, where legislators plan to provide updates to members of the community. A similar event is being planned for Vandalia.

Provided by Mike Brooks and Rachel Bold

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Missouri senators back $500 tax refund for individuals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri taxpayers are a step closer to getting a several-hundred-dollar refund from the state. The Senate on Thursday night endorsed a plan to provide a one-time tax credit of up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples. The refunds would go only to individuals...
MISSOURI STATE
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 6 Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE - Drug-related charges were filed in six cases Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Brandan W. Wilson, 24, of Sorento, Illinois, was charged May 5 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class 1 felonies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, IL
City
Pontiac, IL
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Vandalia, IL
Vandalia, IL
Government
Pontiac, IL
Government
The Telegraph

Missouri man faces meth-related charge

EDWARDSVILLE - A Missouri man faces a Class X felony charge for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Frank J. Brodeur, 36, of Villa Ridge, Missouri, was charged May 2 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony.
BETHALTO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Bryant
Person
Jason Barickman
Person
Sue Rezin
The Telegraph

Police identify Friday accident victim

COLLINSVILLE — Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon motorcycle accident near Collinsville. According to Illinois State Police, at about 4:20 p.m. Friday Dwayne T. Wendell, 73, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, was operating a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the Interstate 55 northbound exit ramp to Interstate 255 southbound near Collinsville.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Lawmakers#State#Department
The Telegraph

Piasa Bird steel there

John Badman|The Telegraph The old steel Piasa Bird, restored, still stands at Southwestern High School football field in honor of the school mascot. The bird was erected in 1984 on the bluff at Norman's Landing in what is today Great Rivers Park. A project by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, the creature whose name means "bird that devours man" was completed with help from throughout the community. National Marine Service in Hartford donated the steel and labor to sculpt the 9,000-pound legendary creature. Nine local artists helped paint the creature, which measures 23 by 40 feet. It was removed from the bluff as it began to rust and plans were developed to repaint the Indian artwork onto the limestone bluff closer to Alton. Southwestern High School bought the old bird for a dollar, restored it, and placed it at Knapp Field where it remains today, visible from Illinois 111 north of Illinois 16 in Macoupin County. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Support for Deputy Nick Weist continues across Illinois

Support for Deputy Nick Weist continues across much of Illinois, including Galesburg and Aledo, where people are raising money and helping set up decorations for Weist’s memorial service. In Galesburg, a non-profit organization called The Flagman’s Mission Continues, wants to do something special ahead of Weist’s service this Saturday. They plan on setting up 2,500 […]
GALESBURG, IL
US News and World Report

Supreme Court, Governor Decline to Stop Missouri Execution

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to halt the upcoming execution of Missouri inmate Carman Deck, and Republican Gov. Mike Parson says he will not grant clemency. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt the upcoming execution of Missouri inmate Carman Deck, and Republican Gov. Mike Parson said he will not grant clemency.
MISSOURI STATE
I-Rock 93.5

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Missouri parents outraged over how class assignment portrays Republicans

A Missouri high school is being criticized by parents and a politician for an assignment question given to students in an advanced placement government class. The question appeared on an in-class online assignment at a Holt High School advanced placement government course. It asked students which political party is most likely to believe that the "fatal shootings of unarmed African American men by police officers" is not due to racism, according to Fox 2.
MISSOURI STATE
KBUR

Illinois Attorney General calls for full student loan debt cancellation

Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Attorney General is calling for the cancellation of all student loan debt. TV Station WICS reports that Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Wednesday, May 4th, that he was joining a multistate coalition of eight attorneys general urging the president to cancel all student loan debt.
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Illinois Democrats bid for early presidential primary

Illinois Democrats are joining an increasingly crowded field of state parties vying to hold a coveted early presidential primary, they announced on Friday. Why it matters: The Iowa caucus has been the first presidential contest in the country for half a century, but a new Democratic National Committee process allowing states to apply for early primaries puts that at risk.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois hoping to play part in presidential nomination

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois wants to be one of the first five states to hold a primary election for 2024. The Democratic Party of Illinois intends to submit an application to the Democratic National Committee for Illinois to be selected as a “pre-window” state for the 2024 presidential nominating process. “No state better reflects the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

545
Followers
666
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy