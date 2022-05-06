ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, IN

More locations in La Porte, Elkhart and Newton counties will get access to broadband service

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urVQ9_0fVN2oqx00

About 1,500 rural Indiana locations in La Porte, Elkhart and Newton counties will soon have access to broadband internet service.

Surf Broadband Solutions in Elkhart was awarded $6.075 million as part of the latest round of Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program. Surf is providing $3.6 million in matching funds, which will be used to construct a fiber optic broadband network in underserved, rural communities of northern Indiana.

Communities Surf will extend service to include: Westville, Wanatah, Union Mills, Rolling Prairie, and Hanna in La Porte County; Wakarusa, Goshen, and Middlebury in Elkhart County; and Lake Village in Newton County.

Construction in all three counties will be complete by April 2024, the company said.

“Fiber optic broadband is a transformational technology that we believe will fuel innovation in our region,” said Gene Crusie, CEO of Surf Broadband Solutions. “Surf is thrilled to leverage this grant, along with our increased investment, to bring this technology to communities in northern Indiana and lay the foundation for future prosperity and growth.”

Grant and matching funds are earmarked for Surf fiber optic cover 953 homes in La Porte County. In Elkhart County, the grant will help construct a redundant loop to Wakarusa from Goshen, specifically addressing an underserved population southwest of Goshen.

A fiber optic network will also be constructed from Goshen east to Middlebury along a very rural route. In total, 478 households and 25 businesses and/or anchor institutions in Elkhart County will be connected. In Newton County, service will be provided to 88 rural households and two businesses near Lake Village.

In some cases, few or no internet services are available for Surf’s announced project areas.

“We believe that broadband is a great equalizer that gives our neighbors access to the same resources as their big city friends regardless of their background, location, or economic circumstances,” said Crusie.

The post More locations in La Porte, Elkhart and Newton counties will get access to broadband service appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Update: ISP identifies deceased in US 41 car vs semi crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 4th Update: According to Indiana State Police, the man who died as a result of the crash on US 41 just north of the intersection with SR 48 in Shelburn, Indiana was 29-year-old Dillion K. Killion of Terre Haute. 3rd Update: Indiana State Police have confirmed that one person has […]
SHELBURN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 injured in 3-car crash in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A three-car crash sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday. The crash occurred at the intersection of US 41 and E. Harlan Drive, near the Love’s truck stop Wednesday afternoon. According to Indiana State Police Trooper Austin Robertson, the crash began with an orange jeep traveling northbound […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Elkhart County, IN
Government
County
Elkhart County, IN
City
Rolling Prairie, IN
City
Union Mills, IN
City
Lake Village, IN
State
Indiana State
Newton County, IN
Government
County
Newton County, IN
City
Goshen, IN
City
Middlebury, IN
City
Westville, IN
City
La Porte, IN
La Porte, IN
Government
WBKO

Stolen Indiana U-Haul recovered in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Indiana natives were arrested Wednesday after the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force received information concerning a stolen U-Haul truck. Steven Sullivan, 55, was charged with outstanding warrants along with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN, KY
Fox 59

Indiana couple is TikTok famous!

A Richmond, Indiana is living out their rock 'n roll dreams on TikTok, and millions of people are tuning in! More about Vampira and Blood: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/indiana-couple-takes-over-tiktok-one-classic-rock-song-at-a-time/
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Indiana#Broadband#Surf Broadband Solutions#Wakarusa
WIBC.com

Elkhart Wrongful Conviction Settlement is the Largest in Indiana History

ELKHART, Ind.–The City of Elkhart settled a wrongful conviction lawsuit for $7.5 million. That is the largest settlement in the history of Indiana for a wrongful conviction. The settlement was announced Wednesday by the attorney of Keith Cooper. Cooper, who is from Chicago, served more than seven years in prison for a 1997 armed robbery and attempted murder that he didn’t commit.
WNDU

Indiana’s $125 taxpayer refund begins to rollout

(WNDU) - Hoosiers should be receiving a $125 dollar automatic taxpayer refund!. Last month, Governor Holcomb announced the refund would total around an estimated $545 million, quoting conservative fiscal leadership as a primary reason for the overflow. Refunds are now being sent through direct deposit for those who have filed...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
News Break
Politics
WIBC.com

17 Weird Laws In Indiana And Interesting Attractions

The Hoosier State is rich in culture and history, however there are some interesting, often outdated, laws on the books that will leave you questioning them and wondering why they were implemented in the first place. Indiana also contains some interesting roadside attractions. Let’s dive in!. Weird Laws In...
INDIANA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

$125 payments starting this month for eligible Indiana residents

If Indiana has enough budget surplus at the end of the fiscal year, taxpayers will automatically get a refund. In December 2021, the state had a $3.9 billion surplus. Any resident of Indiana that filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022, will qualify. Approximately 4.3 million will receive the payment worth $125. That is about 85% of their adult population. Find more information on it here.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Thousands Have Checked Out of the Workforce. Indiana Is Trying to Coax Them Back.

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indiana’s facing a new twist on an old problem: finding enough skilled workers to fill available jobs. Like the rest of the U.S., Indiana has seen an increase in workers leaving the labor force, whether because of COVID fears, to take care of their kids, or because they’ve decided to retire early, Governor Holcomb says the state’s trying to find ways to lure them back.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana’s Patoka Lake Sunset Wine Cruises Return This June

If you love being on the water, sunsets, and wine, then a trip to Patoka Lake this summer should be something you'll want to make happen. Patoka Lake is the second-largest reservoir in the U.S. state of Indiana. It spans three different counties in Southern Indiana. The lake is a beautiful to swim, boat, camp, fish, and more. One cool thing that Patoka Lake has to offer during the summer is a nice date night or girls' night out with a sunset wine cruise.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Power restored to 60 homes on Fort Wayne’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– 60 homes on the south side of Fort Wayne were affected by a power outage. According to Indiana Michigan Power, the outage occurred in the area of Broadway and Maple Ave. around 6:57 p.m. The power came back around 11:30 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

A crash slows down U.S. 41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch confirmed that a crash slowed down traffic on U.S. 41. The crash happened near the Panda Express. This is an ongoing situation, continue to follow our website for the latest details.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
287
Followers
115
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy