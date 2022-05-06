Mets' epic comeback against the Phillies is one for the ages

NEW YORK - The Mets pulled off a comeback for the ages .

Down by six runs in the final inning, the Mets completed a comeback that hasn't been seen in decades.

As CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports the Mets gave us a reason why "Ya gotta believe."

In the final inning, belief wasn't in abundance.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm an optimist," said outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

The Mets' chances of winning were down to one tenth of a percent. So when Starling Marte beat out the throw to first to start the inning, few could imagine what was about to transpire.

Francisco Lindor's home run made it 7-3, and it was just the start of something big.

"Alright boys, let's do this. This is gonna be special," Lindor said.

When they were down to their final out, they still needed two runs to tie it.

"I think it's just happiness, you know? It's like, 'Yes, we're doing it!' We all believe in it. It's like 'It's happening! It's happening!'" Lindor said.

"I just keep going until they blow the whistle, so to say," Nimmo said.

The last time the Mets did something like this, they were playing against the Montreal Expos - a team that no longer exists.

Twenty five years later, the Mets again made history.

The last 330 times the Mets were down by six in the final inning, they lost. But this year has already been special. They've tossed a no-hitter, and engineered a ninth inning comeback against St. Louis. So this kind of tracks.

"A night like tonight makes you realize what could be," manager Buck Showalter said.

It's a long way to October, but the Mets have give plenty of reasons why "Ya gotta believe."

According to Baseball Reference, this win was also one run short of the greatest ninth inning comeback in major league history.