Overland Park, KS

Customer service company plans May opening at Aspiria campus in Overland Park

By Nicole Dolan – Kansas City Business Journal
 2 days ago

A Colorado-based customer service outsourcing company will open its doors in May at Overland Park’s Aspiria campus.

In June 2021, TTEC Holdings Inc. of Englewood, Colorado, finalized its lease for a 15,800-square-foot office space at the 207-acre Aspiria campus at 119th Street and Nall Avenue. It plans to move in on May 10.

Last year, the company said it would hire 450 local employees for sales and customer service jobs in the new office, which will be at 6330 Sprint Parkway in Suite 150.

Hoefer Welker interior designer Abby Mendez said TTEC required a secured access space in its production area with additional square footage for collaborative spaces.

“One of our challenges was to create separations between the secured and unsecured locations within their office without completely separating or sectioning off the space,” Mendez said. “It was important for TTEC to have some unsecured space where employees could wind down.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AVENEL, NJ
