Weird objects find their way into food all the time. Frogs have found their way into bags of frozen vegetables; Happy Meals have been served with severed chicken heads inside; and a serrated knife once came inside a Subway sandwich (via Eat This, Not That!). While foreign objects and animals have accidentally found their way onto production lines, sometimes workers place some less-than-wholesome items into your favorite products. According to IMMIgroup, smugglers have found ways to stash heroin in coffee, various drugs in carrots, cocaine in bananas, and even hashish inside melons. We all need to eat more carrots, but maybe not those carrots.

