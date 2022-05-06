ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screven County, GA

Screven County FFA students win awards at state convention, three going to nationals

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRKi1_0fVN2EGv00

Several Screven County High School students brought home big prizes from the 2022 State FFA Convention in Macon.

Individual student winners included:

  • Creek Bazemore with Star in Agricultural Placement,
  • Stormie Rackley, with first in Diversified Livestock Production Proficiency,
  • Thomas Dehoff with first in Specialty Animal Production Proficiency,
  • Tanner Forehand with second in Diversified Crop Production Proficiency,
  • Peter Wall with third in Diversified Agricultural Proficiency, and
  • Braelynn Hartley, first with her Agriscience project.

The chapter also received the Gold Emblem for National Chapter.

Screven County's team is run by teachers Cali Smith, Zach Weaver and Nancy Sell.

"We have worked hard as a chapter this year and having that many achievements is awesome to us," Smith said. "SCHS has a lot of hard working students and FFA proficiencies are a great way for students to showcase their hard work and work ethic."

Three of the students will be going to nationals: Dehoff, Rackley and Hartley.

"I am very happy and so excited that I won," Hartley said. "I am also so thankful I was given the opportunity by Mrs. Sell because it is one of the most fun things I have ever done."

Many of the students have been practicing agriculture or some other farm-related skill for huge chunks of their lives. Dehoff started in sixth grade, and has become a skilled beekeeper going into his senior year.

"It has been wonderful," he said. "I have done so many things, I met so many new people."

Some, like Bazemore, are graduating, so they will be leaving the team soon.

"I think the team has people with different viewpoints and backgrounds and that really helps make the best decisions possible. I also feel like everyone on our team has changed so much since last year and grown as individuals," Bazemore said. "I think once I’m gone, there will be a lot of opportunities for the younger students to step up and take my place and I’m sure they will rise to the occasion."

Bazemore and the other students had high praise for their teachers, whom they thanked in their interviews with The Sylvania Telephone for pushing and encouraging them to get into FFA.

When asked how she felt about the kind words extended from their students, Smith said "There are no words! I think each of these kids comes into our presence for a reason that is two fold. For us to help them and for them to bring joy to us. I think of each one of these as my own. I would go to great lengths for them. In return they offer respect."

The 95th annual National FFA Convention is in Indianapolis in October.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Ali Tedesko named Cañon City Rotary Club April Student of the Month

Ali Tedesko is the daughter of Mike and Lisa Tedesko and sister to Lorin Tedesko. Ali has been involved with many school activities including tennis, volleyball, and Pride Events for four years, student council and Shop with a Tiger for three years, and basketball, Link Crew, and CCHS board leadership team for one year.
CANON CITY, CO
WJBF

Paine College Graduates Youngest Student in The School’s History

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Charleston Christina Lee, a 17-year-old Senior at Paine College will be the youngest graduate in the college’s history.  In November of 2021, Charleston Lee was elected as the youngest Student Government Association President in the college’s history for the 2021-2022 academic school year. Charleston is a member of the Honda Campus […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Grice Connect

2022 Georgia Southern Alumni Association Awards honor service, excellence

Georgia Southern University’s Alumni Association recognized the highest levels of achievement and service among the University’s alumni during the 2022 Alumni Awards ceremony, held at the Nessmith-Lane Conference Center in Statesboro. “These awards recognize our outstanding alumni for their service, their business acumen and overall excellence,” Georgia Southern...
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Screven County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Macon, GA
Screven County, GA
Government
County
Screven County, GA
Macon, GA
Government
Macon, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy