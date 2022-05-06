Screven County FFA students win awards at state convention, three going to nationals

Several Screven County High School students brought home big prizes from the 2022 State FFA Convention in Macon.

Individual student winners included:

Creek Bazemore with Star in Agricultural Placement,

Stormie Rackley, with first in Diversified Livestock Production Proficiency,

Thomas Dehoff with first in Specialty Animal Production Proficiency,

Tanner Forehand with second in Diversified Crop Production Proficiency,

Peter Wall with third in Diversified Agricultural Proficiency, and

Braelynn Hartley, first with her Agriscience project.

The chapter also received the Gold Emblem for National Chapter.

Screven County's team is run by teachers Cali Smith, Zach Weaver and Nancy Sell.

"We have worked hard as a chapter this year and having that many achievements is awesome to us," Smith said. "SCHS has a lot of hard working students and FFA proficiencies are a great way for students to showcase their hard work and work ethic."

Three of the students will be going to nationals: Dehoff, Rackley and Hartley.

"I am very happy and so excited that I won," Hartley said. "I am also so thankful I was given the opportunity by Mrs. Sell because it is one of the most fun things I have ever done."

Many of the students have been practicing agriculture or some other farm-related skill for huge chunks of their lives. Dehoff started in sixth grade, and has become a skilled beekeeper going into his senior year.

"It has been wonderful," he said. "I have done so many things, I met so many new people."

Some, like Bazemore, are graduating, so they will be leaving the team soon.

"I think the team has people with different viewpoints and backgrounds and that really helps make the best decisions possible. I also feel like everyone on our team has changed so much since last year and grown as individuals," Bazemore said. "I think once I’m gone, there will be a lot of opportunities for the younger students to step up and take my place and I’m sure they will rise to the occasion."

Bazemore and the other students had high praise for their teachers, whom they thanked in their interviews with The Sylvania Telephone for pushing and encouraging them to get into FFA.

When asked how she felt about the kind words extended from their students, Smith said "There are no words! I think each of these kids comes into our presence for a reason that is two fold. For us to help them and for them to bring joy to us. I think of each one of these as my own. I would go to great lengths for them. In return they offer respect."

The 95th annual National FFA Convention is in Indianapolis in October.