Chickasaw County, IA

Trying North Iowa Man for Murder Takes Joint Prosecution

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 2 days ago

Trying a first-degree murder case isn't a regular occurrence for count attorneys, but getting prosecution help from the state is. January 25, 2023 has been set as the date for trial to begin for 49-year-old Randy Patrie, charged with...

kchanews.com

