Elon Musk says he's had no communication with Trump 'directly or indirectly' after Truth Social's CEO claimed the former president urged Musk to buy Twitter

By Bethany Biron
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Elon Musk on March 9.

Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Elon Musk disputed claims that former president Donald Trump urged him to purchase Twitter.
  • The Tesla CEO said claims by Truth Social's CEO implying Trump's involvement are "false"
  • "I've had no communication, directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social," Musk said.

Elon Musk is disputing claims that former president Donald Trump urged him to purchase Twitter,

In a tweet Friday , the billionaire Tesla CEO said the allegations by Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes are "false" and he has had "no communication directly or indirectly, with Trump, who has publicly stated that he will be exclusively on Truth Social."

On Fox Business earlier this week, Nunes implied the former president persuaded Musk to buy the social network.

"President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it because the goal of our company is really to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment," he said.

Nunes added that Trump and Truth Social, the social platform started by the former president, have been supportive of Musk's proposed acquisition.

"We're all for it," Nunes said, in reference to Musk's acquisition of Twitter. "We encourage Elon Musk to buy it because someone has to continue to take on these tech tyrants."

Trump — who was permanently banned from Twitter in January 2021 for spreading election misinformation — formerly said he does not intend to return to the platform, even if Musk moves to reinstate suspended accounts. While the Tesla CEO has yet to firmly delineate his plans for Twitter, the self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" is heavily speculated to relax moderation and reinstate banned users.

"I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Trump told Fox News.

Nunes is among several conservatives who recently expressed support for Musk's pending takeover, with many saying they look forward to possible changes to the platform's content moderation policies that favor increased freedom of speech.

Truth Social did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

simple syrup
1d ago

Oh here we go, Trump colluded with Russia and Elon musk to ruin free speech lol

