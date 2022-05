The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued advisories on Thursday concerning eating fish found in 7 freshwater bodies of water in the State of Maine. Seven bodies of water in the state were found to contain PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), man-made chemicals that have been known to cause disease and cancer in humans. Fish were collected and tested at these various sites and were found to contain elevated levels of PFAS that the Maine CDC has deemed too high for regular consumption.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO