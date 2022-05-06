TMZ releases video of car crash involving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Footage of a car accident involving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was released by TMZ Friday morning.

The accident, which occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas, involved two vehicles. Jones, a passenger in one of the cars involved, was taken to Parkland Hospital for precautionary reasons, but suffered no major injuries, a source said late Wednesday night.

Video from a car’s dashboard shows a gray sedan traveling through a green light. The gray sedan appears to attempt to make a left turn from the right lane, and a dark sedan, which Jones was inside, T-boned the vehicle.

The footage cuts into a clip of both vehicles outside a Hyatt hotel and shows Jones, 79, walking with another individual with a slight limp. Jones approaches the gray sedan, speaks with some of the occupants, before lifting up his pant leg and examining his leg. Jones later shakes hands with another man before making a phone call.

Toward the end of the video, the footage shows the Cowboys owner speaking with Dallas police.

A Star-Telegram records request for the responding police officers’ body-camera footage and dash-cam video of the incident was still pending Friday.