Dallas, TX

TMZ releases video of car crash involving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Footage of a car accident involving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was released by TMZ Friday morning.

The accident, which occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas, involved two vehicles. Jones, a passenger in one of the cars involved, was taken to Parkland Hospital for precautionary reasons, but suffered no major injuries, a source said late Wednesday night.

Video from a car’s dashboard shows a gray sedan traveling through a green light. The gray sedan appears to attempt to make a left turn from the right lane, and a dark sedan, which Jones was inside, T-boned the vehicle.

The footage cuts into a clip of both vehicles outside a Hyatt hotel and shows Jones, 79, walking with another individual with a slight limp. Jones approaches the gray sedan, speaks with some of the occupants, before lifting up his pant leg and examining his leg. Jones later shakes hands with another man before making a phone call.

Toward the end of the video, the footage shows the Cowboys owner speaking with Dallas police.

A Star-Telegram records request for the responding police officers’ body-camera footage and dash-cam video of the incident was still pending Friday.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

