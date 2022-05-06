Cass County Jail joins four other's nationwide in use of R.E.I.G.N.I.T.E initiative for inmates

There are many people who will never give up until pot is made legal. Ahh, the fight continues for North Dakota to join the ranks of many states across the country that have relaxed their laws and views on legalized recreational marijuana. When I last lived in San Diego, California, there was no such thing as a store you could just walk in ( like a speedy mart ) and buy some pot for your own consumption. That was just 8 years ago. Now just like alcohol, all you have to do is show ID to prove you are of legal age ( 21 years old ), and these places are called a "Dispensary" - and no medical card is needed.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO