Softball playoffs: Finnerty lifts Moorpark to first postseason win in eight years

The Moorpark High softball team is doing its best to ignore its role as the top seed in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.

“We don’t talk about that,” head coach Meagan Stott said. “They’re not into that kind of stuff. They just roll with it.”

The Musketeers responded to their unlikely positioning by delivering the program’s first playoff win in eight years Thursday afternoon.

Sophomore Madison Finnerty was 2 for 4 with two RBIs at the plate and struck out nine from the circle as Moorpark topped visiting San Marcos 8-3 in Thursday’s first round.

“No matter what division you’re in, it’s hard to win in the playoffs,” Stott said. “They just have to stay locked in. This group is an awesome group to be around. We didn’t even look at the coin flip (to determine the next round’s host).”

Moorpark (20-4) will visit Irvine-Woodbridge in Tuesday’s second round.

“We have a job to do,” Stott said.

The Musketeers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Daniela Isarraras’ RBI double and Driana Martinez’s two-run single.

It doubled the lead in the second on Shae Anderson’s steal of home and Madison Zulager’s home run.

“Obviously, we have a really young group,” Stott said. “No matter what happens, this season is a great learning experience.”

More: Baseball playoffs: Ventura falls in Div. 4 first round; Pacifica prevails in Div. 6

More: Thursday's Top Prep Performers from boys golf league tournaments

Isarraras was 3 for 4, Anderson finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Zulager went 2 for 4 for Moorpark, which delivered its first playoff win since star Amanda Lorenz’s junior year.

Before going on to star in the College World Series at the University of Florida, Lorenz scored the only run of a 1-0 win over Oaks Christian in the 2014 Division 2 quarterfinals.

Division 1

Camarillo 3, Downey 0: Senior Gabriela Jauquez had a two-run single and junior Isabella Fortini had an RBI single to give the Scorpions a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and junior Ainsley Berlingeri made it hold in a first-round home game.

Berlingeri, a junior, threw a two-hit shutout, striking out nine, to improve to 19-3.

Rylee Pinedo, Flores, Apodaca, Alvary and Cowans also had hits for Camarillo (23-3), which is ranked No. 9 in the state by CalHiSports.

The Scorpions advance to play at Anaheim-Esperanza (19-11) in Tuesday’s second round. Esperanza upset Trinity League champion Mater Dei, the division’s third seed, 8-3, Thursday.

Gahr 7, Westlake 3: Mariah Elohim and Emily Jones had two hits apiece, but the Warriors were undone by jost Gahr’s seven-run, six-hit fifth inning.

Westlake (20-6) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, when London Gamble singled and scored on a wild pitch. Kaylee Clarkson added a two-run home run in the sixth.

Division 2

Royal 1, Louisville 0: Senior Rylee Dugar threw a five-hit shutout, striking out six, and scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the second on Julianne Ogle’s groundout as the Highlanders edged the 2019 Division 5 champion.

Holly White, Julianne Ogle, Adriana Manory and Camila Dalmau had hits for Royal (15-9), which advances to play at Corona-Centennial in Tuesday’s second round. Centennial upset top-seeded Diamond Ranch, 14-2, in the first round.

Torrance 7, Rio Mesa 2: A six-run sixth inning by visiting Torrance ended the Pacific View League champion’s season.

Sophomores Jadalynn Sovey and Sarah Coccilos scored lone runs in the first and fifth innings for Rio Mesa (21-8).

Sophomores Jasmine Reyes and Ciara Lopez had hits. Junior Nicolette Hunter drove in a run at the plate and struck out eight in the circle

Warren 7, Oxnard 0: The Yellowjackets end their season 16-9-3.

Division 3

Agoura 12, Grace Brethren 7: Payton Houston drove in four runs, including a three-run double in the first inning, to power the visiting Chargers to their first playoff win in seven years.

Samantha Tagawa was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, Rylee Redmond was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Mia Gomez was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Chargers, who piled up 14 hits and built a 11-0 lead in the fifth inning.

Spurred by hits from seniors Nadia Collins and Brianne Runge, Grace Brethren responded with a seven-run fifth inning to extend the game.

Houston, Abby Lockmann and Scarlett Granof also had two hits for Agoura (17-11-1), hosts Las Flores-Tesoro in Tuesday’s second round.

Division 4

Buena 15, Highland 13: Kalia Lomelin was 2 for 3 with five RBIs and two runs scored as the visiting Bulldogs slugged their way to a wild first-round win.

Lomelin, Madison Shay and Hannah Miller launched home runs as Buena climbed out of a 4-0 deficit with an eight-run third inning, only to immediately fall behind 9-8 in the bottom half of the inning.

“It was crazy,” Buena head coach Shawna Lopez said. “It seemed like every time we scored, they scored.”

After Buena scored seven straight runs to take a 15-9 lead, Highland scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate.

“It was the most evenly matched game we could have hoped for,” Loprez said.

Buena (13-13) will host Heritage Christian in Tuesday’s second round.

Burbank-Burroughs 13, Santa Clara 3: The Saints’ season ended at 13-7, despite a 4-for-4 day from sophomore Alehsandra Martinez.

Division 5

Santa Paula 3, El Monte 0: Junior Liliana Arana brought a perfect game into the sixth inning before settling for two-hit shutout with 19 strikeouts and added an RBI single to lift the host Cardinals into the second round.

“She was in her zone and she was doing her thing,” Santa Paula coach Bianca Noriega said of Arana.

Freshman Mia Cardenas was 2 for 2, junior Madison Gray had an RBI double and junior Mariah Hernandez had an RBI single for the Citrus Coast League champion.

“We’re off to a great start,” Noriega said.

Santa Paula (15-10-1) visits San Marino in Tuesday’s second round.

Fillmore 5, Bishop Montgomery 4: Senior Kayleen Jacinto was 3 for 4 with the game-winning RBI double in the top of the seven inning as the Flashes advanced on the road.

Fillmore (13-4) will travel to Irvine-Northwood in Tuesday’s second round.

Division 6

Nordhoff 18, Wiseburn Da Vinci 4 : Junior Amber Sage was 3 for 3 with five runs scored as the Rangers exploded for 18 runs on 14 hits on the road.

Junior Maggie Caputo was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and junior Skylar Rutherford was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

After opening its season on a seven-game losing streak, Nordhoff won four of its last five games. It has scored 26 runs in two playoff games.

A wild-card entry, Nordhoff will host Indio in Tuesday’s second round.

Joe Curley covers softball for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com . For more coverage of local high school sports, follow @vcspreps on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Softball playoffs: Finnerty lifts Moorpark to first postseason win in eight years