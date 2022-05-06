ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest column: Measures A and B threaten local jobs, economy

By Ben Oakley
Phil White’s April 28 guest column in The Star ( “Why Measures A & B must pass” ) is a prime example of the deceptive campaign to shut down local oil production under the guise of environmental protection represented by Measures A and B.

According to White, Measures A and B are necessary to “apply modern environmental standards” while allowing and encouraging local oil drilling. Nothing could be further from the truth. In reality, Measures A and B give politicians new and unprecedented powers to shut down the local industry, threatening thousands of local jobs and millions in tax revenues while making us more reliant on foreign oil.

Why? Because the controversial 2040 General Plan policies that restrict local oil production, which were narrowly approved over the objection of two current county supervisors and hundreds of community leaders, result in a de facto ban on new local oil production. And Measures A and B are a power grab that will allow politicians to restrict activities required to sustain current production, including the redrilling or deepening of existing wells, or the ability to replace or upgrade existing facilities of any kind.

White suggests that without Measures A and B, oil companies will somehow “escape environmental review and standards that protect air, water, and public health.” Again, nothing could be further from the truth. Local oil is already produced under the highest environmental, health, and social standards in the world as verified by a host of federal, State, and local regulatory agencies including the Air Pollution Control District and Water Quality Control Board. Contrary to White’s statements, there are no exceptions to these standards; every drop of oil produced in Ventura County is already subject to the same world class standards.

Measures A and B, if passed, will increase our reliance on foreign oil produced in countries that do not share California’s environmental and social values. Increased foreign imports result in more ocean tankers to deliver the crude to California’s refineries. And increased reliance on imports makes us more vulnerable to foreign events, putting foreign leaders in control of our critical energy supply.

White describes the restrictions on local oil production through Measures A and B as commonsense and reasonable. But how much sense does it make to reduce our own local energy supply at a time when working families are already having trouble paying record high energy prices? Is it reasonable to restrict local production at the same time the U.S. is making record withdrawals from our emergency petroleum reserve?

Measures A and B are not reasonable, they are irresponsible, threatening thousands of local jobs and millions in tax revenue. Less tax revenue means cutting funding for vital public services resulting in slower fire response times and larger class sizes. Measures A and B will not result in less demand, they will drive energy prices even higher and make us more reliant on foreign oil. It's better to produce local energy than increase imports as we move to renewable forms of energy.

Stop the deceptive oil and gas shutdown; vote no on Measures A and B.

Ben Oakley is Manager of the California Coastal Region at the Western States Petroleum Association, on the Community Advisory Council of the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and an Economic Development Commission member for the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce. He is also a campaign spokesperson for No on Measures A and B.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Guest column: Measures A and B threaten local jobs, economy

Comments / 2

EB Chavez
2d ago

Wow! It should be illegal to mislead voters and the general public on these propositions.Let's put an end to career politicians. Term limits for everyone.

Reply(1)
3
