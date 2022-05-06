Shooting investigated at downtown Sheboygan bus transfer point

A 17-year-old boy was shot Friday in Sheboygan, police said. Officers are still looking for the suspect.

Officers responded to a call Friday afternoon to 828 Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a male who suffered a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old boy, who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the boy had met the suspect in an alley on the 500 block of North 8th Street prior to the shooting. Both parties knew each other.

The suspect fled after the shooting. Police believe this is an isolated incident and are searching for the suspect and any other individuals involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police at (920) 459-3333.