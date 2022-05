So, you’ve got two or more internet sources and you want to combine them to create one faster, more reliable connection? Here’s how to do it. Combining multiple internet sources into one connection is called bonding the connection, and it’s not quite as simple as you might assume. Because internet data is sent and received from your device, if you split up those data packets and send them over multiple internet connections, you will need a server on the other end to combine them again.

