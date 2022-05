SPOKANE, Wash. - The latest sales report from the Spokane Association of Realtors shows home prices and inventory are up, but sales are down when compared to April 2021. "The market is very similar to what it was last year, possibly more competitive," Haven Real Estate Agent, Kylene Emery, said. "It's competitive to be a buyer, to be a realtor and a seller. If you're a seller, and you're going to stay anywhere on the West Coast, you'll need to find a home in a similar market."

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO