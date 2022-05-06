ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two students charged with gross misdemeanors after confrontation at Lewis and Clark High School

By Alex Peebles KHQ Local News Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - Following an altercation between students that resulted in Spokane Police being called and charges of gross misdemeanor brought against two students, Spokane Public Schools released the following statement:. Four students engaged in a disruption during the lunch period. As the dispute escalated, a loud crowd of...

