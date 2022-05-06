ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

BSU reappoints four Muncie school board members with terms ending soon

By Robin Gibson, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — The "new" Muncie Community School Board starting in July will look exactly like the previous one.

Four members whose current terms were set to expire at the end of June will continue to serve on the Muncie School Board after being reappointed by the Ball State University Board of Trustees and BSU President Geoffrey S. Mearns.

During the BSU trustees' meeting on Friday, Brittany Bales, WaTasha Barnes Griffin, Keith O’Neal and James Williams were reappointed to four-year terms on the seven-member board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ooyt7_0fVMykQz00

Terms for the other three current school board members — all BSU Trustees appointments — have staggered end dates, Jim Lowe through June 2023, Mark Ervin through June 2024 and Dave Heeter through June 2025. All seven are the original board members from 2018, when the city school district switched from a five-member elected board to a seven-member appointed one.

The Muncie school district was placed in the control of Ball State by the Indiana Legislature in 2018, after the state briefly took control of the district amid financial, enrollment and academic problems. The Ball State trustees appoint five MCS Board members based on recommendations from the university president. Mearns appoints the other two, chosen from candidates recommended by the Muncie mayor and the Muncie City Council.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour in early March nominated Bales, his previous nominee, along with two others. Bales taught high school in Muncie for several years, and is now listed on the Ball State website as a lecturer of special education.

Council's nominees: Muncie City Council chooses three Muncie School Board nominees

City council solicited applications from residents interested in serving on the school board, and then, at a meeting near the end of March, selected its previous nominee Barnes Griffin, CEO of the YWCA Central Indiana, as well as two others to recommend to Mearns.

Mayor's nominees: Mayor names his Muncie School Board nominees

Williams, an attorney, and O'Neal, a minister, were recommended again by Mearns and appointed by the BSU trustees.

“The seven-member school board has been fundamental to maintaining our work and executing our collective vision,” Mearns said in a release. “Their direction, combined with the leadership of Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, CEO and Director of Public Education, has resulted in positive outcomes for our partnership and continued success for MCS. I am grateful to them all.”

“Our commitment to Muncie Schools is a long-term commitment,”  Ball State Board of Trustees Chair Renae Conley said in the release. “Maintaining the composition of the school board, we believe, is imperative to ensuring continued, consistent results.”

During Friday's meeting, the trustees also got an update on the city schools, according to the release, highlighting this year's increase in enrollment, the balancing of the district's budget and increased teacher pay and retention.

In October, the city schools reported an official enrollment increase of more than 100 students, the first increase in that count since 2006-07. The district's 5,082-student count this school year is the highest since 2018-19, and extends a four-year trend of stabilized enrollment, according to a BSU statement.

Families of new and returning Muncie Schools students can enroll children for the 2022-23 school year in person at any MCS building during the school day throughout the rest of this school year, or online at EnrollinMCS.org .

The report also noted the the MCS budget, in the four years the district has been overseen by BSU, has had higher revenue than expenditures. "In seven of the nine years prior to the partnership, from 2008-2017, MCS operated at a loss, with more expenditures than revenue," a release from BSU stated.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

The district has a cash balance of more than $35 million, "a dramatic rise from its deficit in 2016," and a “rainy day” fund balance of more than $12.1 million, "approximately 19 times greater than its $650,000 balance in 2018," according to the release.

The Muncie School Board in April approved the largest teacher pay increases in the district's history, at a total cost of $2.4 million. The plan increases the starting teacher salary for next year to $48,000, and provides raises ranging from $6,800 to $8,200 to experienced teachers based on years of teaching and years with Muncie schools.

More: Muncie Schools to spend $2.4 million on pay raises for teachers

Muncie teachers and staff went for years without raises before they began receiving modest increases in the early years of Ball State's oversight.

"Increased compensation, greater professional development opportunities, and a shared sense of optimism in the district have catapulted teacher retention rates from 67% to 88% during the partnership," the BSU release stated. In October 2021 , MCS Board President James Williams told the BSU trustees that teacher retention at that point was up to 83%.

Contact content coach Robin Gibson at ragibson@gannett.com or 765-213-5855. Follow her on Twitter @RobinGibsonTSP.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: BSU reappoints four Muncie school board members with terms ending soon

The Star Press

The Star Press

