ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Indian River lacrosse standout wins Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

Congratulations to Maxwell Forrey of Indian River boys lacrosse, the Delaware Online Athlete of the Week for Week 6 of the spring season The junior had six goals and an assist in a 21-14 loss to Worcester Prep and five goals and 10 assists in a 21-10 win over Woodbridge.

Forrey won an online vote over four other nominees. Check out next week’s nominees on Monday on Delaware Online and vote for your favorite. Voting is free and runs Monday through Thursday, with the weekly winner announced each Friday.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to high school sports reporter Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline or on Twitter @BradMyersTNJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Indian River lacrosse standout wins Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

Comments / 0

Related
Ocean City Today

Worcester boys’ lacrosse team scores early and often

(April 29, 2022) The Worcester Prep boys’ lacrosse team bounced back after a loss earlier in the week, with a big 21-14 win over the Indian River Indians on Wednesday in Berlin. “After taking one on the chin against Stephen Decatur [on Monday, 14-7 loss], we were anxious to...
BERLIN, MD
New Jersey Herald

Hunterdon Central defeats Pope John to reclaim Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex boys lacrosse title

FLEMINGTON — Hunterdon Central boys lacrosse coach Mike Vergalito doesn't like to talk about his team being undefeated. But after the Red Devils defeated Pope John, 10-3, to reclaim the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex title on Saturday afternoon, junior midfielder Sean Creter brought up the elephant on the field. "Every game, we're playing like it's either win...
SUSSEX, NJ
Cape Gazette

Cape girls’ track tops Smyrna 77-69

The Lady Vikings brought a game plan to the table and moved their track athletes around to beat Smyrna 77-69 May 3 at Dover High. The Vikings won three of the four relays, capturing the 3,200 relay in 10:39 with senior Gabby Robertson on the anchor, running a personal-best leg of 2:42 in her final relay race. “We had an 18-second lead with either Katie Kuhlman or Alexa Dougherty ready to anchor, and at the last second, we went with Gabby to anchor it,” said distance coach Martin Rodriguez. Dougherty was able to get in the hurdles for a third-place point, and Kuhlman was able to add the 800 meters to her busy day. Cape also won the 800 relay with the team of Hannah Maney, Anna Kucharik, Kennedy Johnson and Tia Jarvis with a lean at the line for a season-best time of 1:50.8.
SMYRNA, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Cape Gazette

Cape soccer falls to Central, bounces back against Red Lion

Te Cape soccer team jumped out to a 2-0 lead in its May 5 match with Sussex Central, but the Vikings couldn’t hold onto the lead, as the Golden Knights turned on the Bayleigh Perdue show. The senior forward tallied three goals to lead the home team to a 3-2 victory. Perdue has scored the last five goals against the Vikings. She also scored twice in the 2-0 Central win over the Vikings in 2021.
RED LION, PA
The Baltimore Sun

UMBC men fall to Vermont, 13-11, in America East championship game | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action from around state on Saturday, May 7: Division I men Vermont 13, UMBC 11: Thomas McConvey scored five goals to lift the host and top-seeded Catamounts to victory in the America East Tournament championship game. Brian Tregoning scored three goals for the No. 3 seed Retrievers (6-7), who led 7-6 at halftime. Kevin Doughty scored with 9:53 remaining in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy