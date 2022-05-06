ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stayton, OR

Prep roundup: Philomath bounces back to win baseball series against Stayton

By MID-VALLEY MEDIA
Lebanon-Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilomath High rallied from deficits of 3-0 and later 4-3 Thursday, ultimately scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to take a 5-4 win and a three-game Oregon West Conference baseball series against Stayton. The Warriors (11-9, 10-2), the designated home team in a game moved...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

High school track and field rankings (May 9)

Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Monday:. (PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time) 5A BOYS. 200: 9. Caleb Christner, Lebanon, 23.16 (PR) 400: 2....
LEBANON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Santiam Christian wins three events, Scio two at district track meet

Santiam Christian had three winners and Scio two Tuesday on the first day of the 3A Special District 2 track and field district meet at Blanchet Catholic in Salem. Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne won the boys 3,000 meters (9 minutes, 30.7 seconds), Caleb Ness the boys javelin (146-9) and Elise Linderman the girls long jump (15-¾).
SCIO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philomath, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Sports
Stayton, OR
Education
City
Stayton, OR
Philomath, OR
Sports
Lebanon-Express

Marketing deals trickle down to high school sports

Johnuel "Boogie" Fland is among the brightest stars in the firmament of high school basketball. He now has business deal to prove it. The New York City teen is cashing in on his name, image and likeness through marketing contracts often referred to as NIL deals. The contracts have begun to trickle down to the high school level after the NCAA's decision last year to allow college athletes to monetize their stardom. Seven states have so far approved the deals for prep athletes. Other states, such as Ohio, continue to debate whether NILs would sully high school sports. Fland, who is ranked as a top college prospect for the 2024 graduating class, is paid a percentage of sales on a merchandise company's products carrying his likeness and four-figure monthly checks to post about the brand on social media. Fland, 15, said he wants to help his family.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy