Prep roundup: Philomath bounces back to win baseball series against Stayton

Johnuel "Boogie" Fland is among the brightest stars in the firmament of high school basketball. He now has business deal to prove it. The New York City teen is cashing in on his name, image and likeness through marketing contracts often referred to as NIL deals. The contracts have begun to trickle down to the high school level after the NCAA's decision last year to allow college athletes to monetize their stardom. Seven states have so far approved the deals for prep athletes. Other states, such as Ohio, continue to debate whether NILs would sully high school sports. Fland, who is ranked as a top college prospect for the 2024 graduating class, is paid a percentage of sales on a merchandise company's products carrying his likeness and four-figure monthly checks to post about the brand on social media. Fland, 15, said he wants to help his family.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO