A Long Island man and his nephew have been charged with two others in federal court in connection with the execution-style murder of a former employee and business rival. Qing Ming Yu, aka Allen, age 54, of Oyster Bay, and You You, aka Eddie, age 34, of Plainview, were arrested on Tuesday, May 10 in connection with the Feb. 12, 2019 murder of a Queens man, said Breon Peace, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

PLAINVIEW, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO