Here’s what we know about the recent construction accidents that halted work in Boston

By Arianna MacNeill
 2 days ago

There have been two accidents within the last few days resulting in injuries, both on Suffolk Construction projects.

A view of the Winthrop Center Tower construction site in Boston with gate closed. Suffolk Construction company sites closed for the day to take a safety break in regards to an earlier accident when there was a building collapse at a South Boston construction site. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Construction accidents brought the region’s largest construction company to a halt this week.

The stoppage on projects by Suffolk Construction was set to go at least through Friday, though at some sites it could go on longer, according to John Fish, the company’s chief executive.

The point of the halt was “to reinforce safety awareness,” according to an announcement from the company.

Here’s what we know about the circumstances that led to Suffolk halting operations, and the recent spate of injuries and deaths on Boston-area construction sites:

Three hurt after collapse at old South Boston power plant

Three workers were hospitalized on Wednesday after a collapse at an old power plant in South Boston being worked on by Suffolk Construction.

It took three hours to extricate one of the victims, whom first responders initially thought might need his leg amputated in order to free him; amputation was ultimately not necessary, said officials. All three victims were transported to the hospital that afternoon.

A room in the Edison Power Plant at 776 Summer St. crumbled around 1:45 p.m. Also known as the L Street Power Plant, the building was closed at the time of the incident; it had been sold to Redgate/Hilco.

The area is slated to be turned into a mixed-use development with residential, commercial, and retail space, planning records show.

“​​Our hearts are with the workers & families impacted by today’s building collapse in South Boston,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “I’m grateful to our responders who were on scene immediately & worked diligently for hours on this rescue operation. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Worker falls 30 feet

Not even 24 hours after the power plant incident, a worker fell about 30 feet at a construction project in the South End that was the site of another Suffolk job.

The incident at 100 East Canton St. happened around 10:46 a.m. Thursday. The worker was listed in stable condition that evening, according to The Boston Globe.

On Friday, OSHA was investigating the incident, a spokesman noting that inspections were being done on both employers for the project, Suffolk Construction and G&C Concrete, the newspaper reported.

Government Center garage collapse

These two accidents come in the wake of an incident in which a construction worker was killed back in late March during the demolition of the Government Center garage by construction firm John Moriarty & Associates.

Suffolk Construction is not involved in that project.

The victim was Peter Monsini, 51, who died during demolition work in a construction vehicle. Part of the structure collapsed and the vehicle fell from the side of the building. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Another worker was also hospitalized during that incident.

