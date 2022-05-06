￼Farmwell Station Students Discuss Environment with Superintendent, Supervisors

The Supreme Court declined to block a Fairfax County Virginia high school from using a new admissions plan that a community group says discriminates against Asian Americans. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology changed its admission system in 2020, with the goal of achieving more diversity among its students. After the makeup of Asian students in admitted classes dropped from 65% to 54%, a group of parents sued. This led to a federal judge ruling the new system amounted to unconstitutional racial balancing. However, the 4th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals put that ruling on hold, allowing the school to continue using the system while the case is on appeal.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO