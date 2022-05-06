ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California couple arrives home to find hundreds of birds in the house

By Ben Hooper
 2 days ago
May 6 (UPI) -- A California couple returned home after a trip to find the inside of their home had been taken over by hundreds of birds.

Gary and Patti Reitemeyer said they returned to their Redding home after a trip to Sacramento and discovered hundreds of swallows had apparently flown into the house through the chimney.

The Reitemeyers said a neighbor who stopped by their home to feed their cat about 14 hours before they arrived home reported there appeared to be about 20 birds in the house.

"As we pulled up, we were thinking you know, 20 birds or so-that's no big deal. We open the door and it's like an Alfred Hitchcock movie," Gary Reitemeyer told KRCR-TV. "There were birds flying everywhere. I mean, it was crazy. We were ducking and dodging."

The couple said this was the first incident of its kind in their 30 years of living at the home.

The Reitemeyers hired workers with ServPro to clear out the home, but they said they will have to stay with their daughter in Sacramento for a while.

"You can't get all that bird stuff out of the furniture," Gary Reitemeyer said. "So all of the furniture is gone, all of the carpet is gone, the blinds are gone... everything. Everything is gone."

A Torrance, Calif., family faced a similar situation in April 2021, when hundreds of Vaux's swift, a migratory bird species, swooped down their chimney into their home.

Shannon G. Carter Rutledge
1d ago

We had gone to visit family for about 3 weeks & when we returned home the first thing saw was bird poop on every surface of everything in my house! On all the furniture, curtains, tops of the curtains, upstairs too. You can't possibly imagine how awful it was without seeing a photo! Turned out this single starling had lived off the water in our 60 gallon fishtail & ate the fish food from the automatic fish feeder. Smart bird turned the feeder around so it would deposit the fish food on the glass cover!! While I was upstairs getting the bird to fly out some open windows, my husband had gone for cleaning supplies. The bird lived happily ever after.

Bob Said
1d ago

reminds me of that old movie " the birds" that movie scared me to death when I was a kid! but I remember that blond that stared in the movie was beautiful, I don't know her name

Everett James
1d ago

I heard an old wives tale about birds who fly into houses. It's supposed to mean that a family member is going to die soon. I was caring for a friend in his home when a Mocking bird flew inside the house. I was able to catch it and release it outdoors unharmed. However unfortunately my friend passed away about a week later in his home. The same had happened to my Grandfather when he passed away at home.

