ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Three more Columbia Public Schools seniors headed for teaching careers in the district

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSyIG_0fVMv2LF00

Three more minority high school seniors in Columbia Public Schools are in the pipeline to return to the district in a few years as teachers.

They took part Thursday in the CoMo Ed signing ceremony at Battle High School. The program provides full-ride, all-expenses-paid scholarships to colleges and universities with a guaranteed teaching job in CPS when they graduate.

Hickman senior Quenia Butler will be attending Central Methodist University, as will Battle senior Anyha Cain. Battle senior Huntar Salem will go to the University of Missouri.

"I used to play teacher as a kid," Huntar said about her desire to become a teacher.

She plans to be an elementary teacher and will double major in special education, she said.

Quenia wants to be a kindergarten teacher, she said.

"I think I would be better with younger kids," she said.

Teaching math or science to high school students is Anyha's goal, she said.

She's happy about the opportunity, but has trouble believing it, she said.

"I still feel it's a shock," she said. "I feel it's not real. I don't have to pay for nothing. Crazy."

The program is important, said Chris Riley-Tillman, dean of the MU College of Education and Human Development.

"Thank you for letting us be a part of this," Riley-Tillman said. "The public education system is the most important bedrock of society."

Teachers are the foundation of public education, he said.

MU's first CoMo Ed student graduates next Friday. Serenity Washington already is teaching second grade at West Boulevard Elementary School, though when school starts in August, she will be teaching fourth grade at Parkade Elementary School.

It's an excellent program, Washington said. CPS staff have been supportive, even buying school supplies.

"They've been with me every step of the way," Washington said.

Tyus Monroe, the first CoMo Ed graduate, began teaching in August 2021.

Two CoMo Ed students graduated from Columbia College last week, said Jennifer Crum, associate vice president for recruiting and admissions. There are five more still going through the program.

Central Methodist will have its first CoMo Ed graduate next week, said Abi Schapira, Central Methodist assistant director of admissions. Two others are on campus.

"We're happy to bring on two more," she said.

CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood said he was excited about his first CoMo Ed signing ceremony.

"For me, this is like no other," Yearwood said. "This initiative needs to be replicated, duplicated around the country."

It's important for CPS to have a diversified staff, and this program helps accomplish that, he said.

Roger Mckinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

May 7 Election results: School, College Districts

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 7, 2022. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races. Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Salem, MO
The Independent

13-year-old boy to graduate from University of Minnesota with degree in physics

A 13-year-old boy will soon graduate from university with a bachelor’s degree in physics.Elliott Tanner, from Minnesota, is in his fourth year of school at the University of Minnesota, where he is pursuing a major in physics and a minor in math, according to Fox9.Despite being one of the youngest students at the school, Elliott, who has maintained a 3.78 grade point average, also tutors fellow classmates and participates in undergraduate research, the Associated Press reported.When the 13 year old graduates in May, he told the AP that he plans to pursue a career as a high-energy theoretical physicist and...
COLLEGES
The 74

More Than 1,500 Books Have Been Banned in Public Schools, and a U.S. House Panel Asks Why

A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on April 7 examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, books […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

When Your Kid Has No Teachers at All

For the past few months, Dylan Peers McCoy, who covers education for the Indianapolis public radio station WFYI, has been hearing stories of parents who show up at their local public school only to find out their kids have no teachers—and these missing teachers work in special education. McCoy knew special educators often struggle with paperwork, along with the stress of managing kids with complicated needs. But it wasn’t till she got a few teachers on the phone that she realized exactly how their burnout was snowballing. Having so many missing colleagues meant that the teachers who got left behind were fending for themselves. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McCoy about why schools around the country are struggling to keep teachers in special education classrooms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Public Schools#Elementary Schools#Columbia College#Battle High School#Cps#Mu#Como Ed
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
SheKnows

Exclusive: Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson is on a Mission to Support Teachers — Both On and Off the Screen

Click here to read the full article. Ever since ABC’s Abbott Elementary became a runaway hit, Quinta Brunson has been using her sitcom to shine a spotlight on the incredible work teachers do. When the cameras turn off, the actress/writer/comedian continues to fight the good fight. Brunson partnered with Box Tops for Education, a program that gives back to educators in a simple, direct way — just in time for Teacher Appreciation Month.  From now until May 31, shoppers can enter the code TEACHERSMAKEUSBETTER in the Box Tops for Education app, scan their first receipt for participating products, and earn $5...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
fox40jackson.com

Missouri parents outraged over how class assignment portrays Republicans

A Missouri high school is being criticized by parents and a politician for an assignment question given to students in an advanced placement government class. The question appeared on an in-class online assignment at a Holt High School advanced placement government course. It asked students which political party is most likely to believe that the “fatal shootings of unarmed African American men by police officers” is not due to racism, according to Fox 2.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Judge dismisses Missouri AG’s mask lawsuit against St. Charles school district

A St. Charles County Circuit Court judge dismissed Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit Thursday against the local school district’s now-rescinded mask mandate, leaving few cases from Schmitt’s legal blitz remaining. The City of St. Charles School District was one of 47 districts Schmitt sued earlier this year over mask mandates, and it was one of […] The post Judge dismisses Missouri AG’s mask lawsuit against St. Charles school district appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy