Atlanta, NY

I had no idea my son Kevin Samuels died until I saw it on social media, heartbroken mom of YouTube ‘love guru’ reveals

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
YOUTUBER Kevin Samuels' heartbroken mother recalls learning about her son's death via social media.

Samuels' mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed her son's passing to NBC on Friday after rumors of his death spread on social media on Thursday.

YouTuber and self-proclaimed 'love guru' Kevin Samuels died on Thursday Credit: Facebook
Samuels' mother said she learned about her son's death via social media Credit: Facebook

The distraught mother told the outlet she learned about her son's death via social media, calling it a "terrible thing" to put that out.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," she told NBC in a phone call on Friday.

"All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

Samuels' mother declined to provide details about his death; however, according to an incident report by the Atlanta Police Department, first responders responded to a 911 call at Samuels' apartment after he experienced chest pain.

A woman, who was spending the night with Samuels, called 911 after the Youtuber fell on top of her.

Medical officials found Samuels unresponsive on the floor of his apartment, the report states.

After EMS officials performed CPR on Samuels, he was transported to Piedmont Hospital for evaluation.

Samuels is referred to as a “lifestyle consultant” online.

He boasts over a million followers on Instagram, over 80,000 on TikTok, 1.4million YouTube subscribers, and more than 250,000 followers on Facebook.

Melanie King, who claims to be a close friend of the self-proclaimed relationship guru, revealed on Thursday she got “family confirmation” that he had passed away.

She told music star F.C The Truth: “This is 100 percent."

Both the APD and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said they could not confirm or deny any information regarding Samuels' death.

FINAL RANT HOURS BEFORE DEATH

Hours before his death, Samuels uploaded a video titled Modern Women are a Party of 1 to his YouTube and Instagram channels, where he ranted about so-called basic women.

The influencer, who has previously been accused of misogyny, said: “Ladies, why is it that I say that modern women are a party of one?”

Samuels ranted: “Men don’t care about what you have. We care about who you are. Your masters, your Ph.D., your property or your car, whatever, is NOT what men choose.

“Women judged from the highest man they were ever able to ‘deal’ with. She thought that automatically adjusted her level."

In the video, he said he's starting to see "hellified basic chicks."

Samuels previously sparked outrage on social media after claiming unmarried women over 35 years old are considered to be “leftover women”.

His videos also feature claims that allege modern women are average at best.

The US Sun

