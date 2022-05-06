ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman Police Officer Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI, Placed On Administrative Assignment

By News 9
 2 days ago
The Norman Police Department arrested a Norman police officer in an early Friday morning traffic stop.

The incident began when an officer discovered a vehicle driving recklessly around 2 a.m. on 12th Avenue Southeast and East Lindsey Street.

The officer then made a traffic stop in the 2900 block of East Alameda Street with the vehicle.

After showing signs of intoxication, a sobriety test was then taken on the individual, which led to arrest on suspicion of DUI.

The arrested driver was identified as 39-year-old Joshua Hard, who is a police officer for the Norman Police Department.

At this time, Hard is on administrative assignment as an internal investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

