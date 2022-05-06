ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Roswell police officer pinned against cruiser, dragged by fleeing suspect.

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell police officer is in the hospital after he was pinned against his cruiser by a fleeing suspect. A spokesperson says just after 9 a.m. Friday officers responded to the intersection of Main and Second in regards to an unresponsive man in a red Hyundai who appeared to be stopped at a red light.

The officer approached the driver side door reaching into the car trying to see what was going on when he says the driver accelerated and took off. According to police it caused the officer to be pinned against his patrol unit, then he was dragged across to the other side of the road.

The driver was taken into custody and the officer is expected to make a full recovery after suffering minor injuries to his legs. Roswell Police will continue to investigate the incident. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

