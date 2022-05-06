Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

Microsoft got rid of Windows Movie Maker in 2017, replacing it with its Photos app. This move wasn't particularly popular with users, as the Photos app doesn't offer some of the editing features that were available in Movie Maker. Years later, the company finally addressed this issue by acquiring Clipchamp, which was previously offered by an independent company. Now that this software is owned by Microsoft, it can be considered the replacement for Movie Maker. Windows 11 includes Clipchamp as part of its preinstalled "inbox app" software, so you can use it this way with your Microsoft account if you wish.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO