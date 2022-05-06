ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Are you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you’re not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It’s a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here’s some of what we’re up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm...

blog.adafruit.com

makeuseof.com

How to Streamline Your Workflow as a YouTuber: 7 Tips

Starting a YouTube channel is rewarding if you stick with it in the long run, but it’s a common misconception that being a YouTuber is easy. When you get started, you’ll quickly realize that you have a lot more to learn and do than you thought. Streamlining your...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DIY Photography

YouTuber posts complete DJI Mini 3 Pro unboxing and first flight videos days before official announcement

I think somebody’s probably going to get into trouble over this for breaking an embargo, but a YouTuber by the name of DM Productions has posted a complete unboxing video of the DJI Mini 3 Pro as well as a first flight and first impressions of the drone in use. The DJI Mini 3 Pro has been rumoured for quite a while with DJI finally posting a cryptic teaser on their website on Thursday.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

6 Ways to Set Up Image Slideshows in Windows 11 Without Installing Extra Software

Setting up a slideshow is a great way to show off a collection of your favorite photos. There are a plethora of third-party software packages with which you can set up picture presentations. However, you don’t need to install any of those additional apps, as Windows 11 already includes built-in features and apps to set up basic slideshows with. Here are six ways you can set up photo slideshows in Windows 11 without additional desktop software.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

The DJI Mini 3 Pro has thoroughly leaked in an unboxing video and retail post

On Thursday, DJI tweeted a teaser for a May 10th announcement, saying it’s about to reveal “a twist in the plot.” It seems likely that the company plans on releasing a new drone — especially given that a YouTube video showing a DJI Mini 3 Pro and its controller being unboxed was uploaded on the same day as DJI’s teaser (via DroneDJ).
RETAIL
#Adafruit Industries#Adafruit Youtube#Adafruit Ask
SlashGear

Clipchamp: How To Get Microsoft's New Video Editing App For Free

Microsoft got rid of Windows Movie Maker in 2017, replacing it with its Photos app. This move wasn't particularly popular with users, as the Photos app doesn't offer some of the editing features that were available in Movie Maker. Years later, the company finally addressed this issue by acquiring Clipchamp, which was previously offered by an independent company. Now that this software is owned by Microsoft, it can be considered the replacement for Movie Maker. Windows 11 includes Clipchamp as part of its preinstalled "inbox app" software, so you can use it this way with your Microsoft account if you wish.
SOFTWARE
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Former Apple executive Tony Fadell shares details of iPod, iPhone development

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In a new interview, Tony Fadell talks aboutSteve Jobs' controversial decisions when it came to developing the iPod and iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

iRobot Create 3 buildable robot arrives ready to go with a suite of smart technology

Get creative with the iRobot Create 3 buildable robot. Arriving with preinstalled smart technology, this customizable robot includes a suite of modules, sensors, wheels, LED lights, and even behaviors. Moreover, it’s easy to communicate with it over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and the built-in USB-C port. The iRobot Create 3 arrives with an easily removable faceplate. It also includes a standard hole pattern for mounting LiDar scanners, camera modules, and other sensors. More importantly, you can customize simple behaviors, sounds, and movements. In fact, some of the 18 sensors include 2 front bumper zones, 2 wheel encodes, 4 IR cliff sensors, and more. Plus, it comes with 2 drive motors, 6 RGB LED rings, and 1 speaker. Overall, based on the Roomba i3 platform, it’s ideal for high school students, college students, or lifelong learners.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

How to use your iPhone’s Back Tap feature

Back Tap is one of the easiest ways to put an iPhone function you use all the time literally at your fingertips. It is exactly what it sounds like: a way to access different phone features by tapping the back of your phone — kind of like an extra, user-customizable button. It was introduced with iOS 14, and the feature works on devices as old as the iPhone 8, which was launched five years ago — so it’s highly likely that you’ve got a compatible phone.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's latest iPad mini dips to lowest price ever on Amazon

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — May 2022iPad deals are off to a great start at Amazon, with the current iPad mini 6 dipping to $399.99 ($100 off) just in time for Mother's Day.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 380: New Jony Ive anecdotes, ‘After Steve’ book review, EU antitrust targets Apple Pay

Zac has read the new book on Apple and Jony Ive, ‘After Steve’. We break down the intriguing anecdotes shared about Ive, Cook, Forstall and others as well as our opinion on the book as a whole. Plus, in the news, Apple Pay is in the sights of the EU competition commission and Apple commits to supporting the FIDO standards for passwordless authentication.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Audio Pro A15 water-resistant speaker has an IPX2 rating and multiroom compatibility

Listen to music outdoors with the Audio Pro A15 water-resistant speaker. It features an IPX2 rating and multiroom and multi-person usage for group play. So it can withstand light rain and water. This water-resistant speaker is also easy to use, as it features Click and Hold presets to save your favorite playlists, radio stations, and more. Furthermore, the Audio Pro A15, which is available in 2 colors, features one 4.5″ woofer. And it includes a 1″ textile dome to present loud audio. Additionally, this speaker also offers a portable design. This makes it ideal for taking the go and for keeping on display in your home. Overall, this waterproof speaker is the perfect companion for outdoor pool parties and keeping in the bathroom.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Raven Compact Document Scanner Review

We all know there's no such thing as the paperless office, but there's plenty of paper in the outside world as well. That's why the crowded category of document scanners includes so many portable models like the $198.85 Raven Compact Document Scanner seen here. The Raven Compact is a well-equipped, accurate device for use at front desks and in small offices and workgroups, as well as on the road, but it lacks some of the features of our 2017 Editors' Choice award winner, the Epson WorkForce ES-300W—including a battery for remote, unplugged operation. Between that and Raven sending us the USB-only model rather than the version with Wi-Fi, this scanner misses the brass ring, though it acquits itself well enough in our testing.
CELL PHONES

