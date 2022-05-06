ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

5 Best Beaches Around the Capital Region

By Terry
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The warm weather is moving in and we'll be wanting to cool off on those super hot days. From Albany to Lake George - and a few places in between - here are the five most popular spots to lay out a towel and umbrella and soak up some...

Q 105.7

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Major Summer Admission Discount In Works For NY State Parks

Some of your summer adventures could be a little more affordable this year. Maine's state slogan is 'Vacationland," but in all honesty, we could make the same argument here in Upstate New York. Between the Catskills, the Adirondacks, all of our lakes, and our amazing state parks, we have plenty of great spots to staycation and spend some quality downtime relaxing.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

A Room With A New York City View, For $62 Million

If you’re looking for a place to live with a unbelievable viewed of the New York City skyline, have we got a property for you. Located in the Flatiron District, the One Madison condominium is owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The massive penthouse spans the 58th, 59th and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

A Mobile Home From the 1960s Is Just One of the Charming Details of This Upstate New York Property

For Sincerely, Tommy founder Kai Avent-deLeon, the energy in a space has to be pure and compelling. When she and her partner began looking for a property in upstate New York last year, the couple deliberately sought out spaces that evoked a sense of serenity and grounding. Kai has lived in Brooklyn her entire adult life, but found herself feeling trapped during the pandemic lockdowns in early 2020 and seeking a respite in nature.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley: We Found 9 Places To Dump Your Junk

If spring cleaning is on your mind you are probably also thinking how do I get rid of all this unwanted stuff? Depending on what it is you are planning to get rid of you may have a few options. Really cleaning out a garage can seem overwhelming so hopefully what I am about to share with you will help.
HUDSON, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Limos Will Soon Be Gone in New York State?

Over the weekend, I was at an event with someone who owns a limo company close to Rochester, New York and he said, if New York State continues to make it harder for limo companies, he predicted there will be no more limousine rental companies in New York in the future. When he said that, I was obviously surprised by that comment, but another person jumped in the conversation--someone who used to drive limos for a different company.
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

You Can Hike Behind A Waterfall and Do It In Capital Region

It is hiking season again, well, for those of us who only hike in warmer weather, and we have some excellent trails to walk in the Capital Region. The most apparent hike is in the Adirondacks, making the 180-mile trails from Fonda to Malone. All offer spectacular views of mountains, trees, and waterfalls. In most of those waterfalls, you can get up close and feel the mist of the water or admire it from afar. The views from behind the falls would be amazing. You can see that view and hike that trail behind a waterfall not very far from the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State To Give Residents Free Air Conditioners

A growing number of New Yorkers will be able to beat the heat this summer. On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $15 million is available through the Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income New York individuals and families who lack air conditioning stay cool during the upcoming summer months.
HEALTH SERVICES
mansionglobal.com

Richard Gere Finds a Buyer for His $28-Million Estate in Upstate New York

Actor Richard Gere has found a buyer for his sprawling country compound in upstate New York, which he put on the market for $28 million last October. The listing went into contract Thursday, according to records on Multiple Listing Service. Located in Pound Ridge, about an hour’s drive from New...
REAL ESTATE
103.9 The Breeze

Camp in a Galaxy Far Far Away in the Catskills R2 Airbnb Campsite

Camp in a Galaxy Far Far Away in the Catskills R2 Airbnb Campsite. This out-of-this-world campsite in a galaxy far far away is just a two-hour drive from the Capital Region. If you want to unplug but have some upgraded camping amenities then this Airbnb is for you. You don't have to be a Star Wars fan to book this campsite, but if you are, then you appreciate the attention to detail. The campsite includes 2 canvas safari tents, each with a queen-sized bunk bed, 2 pop-up tents for additional campers, 2 picnic tables, fire pits, and Adirondack chairs to soak up the lake view. It also has two outhouses that are environmentally friendly. Plus there is a Coleman sun shower to rinse off.
LIFESTYLE
