5 Best Beaches Around the Capital Region

It is hiking season again, well, for those of us who only hike in warmer weather, and we have some excellent trails to walk in the Capital Region. The most apparent hike is in the Adirondacks, making the 180-mile trails from Fonda to Malone. All offer spectacular views of mountains, trees, and waterfalls. In most of those waterfalls, you can get up close and feel the mist of the water or admire it from afar. The views from behind the falls would be amazing. You can see that view and hike that trail behind a waterfall not very far from the Capital Region.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO