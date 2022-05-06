Two new patio bars are now open in the Heights. Here’s how they stack up.

Heights & Co., a chill patio in Houston's Heights, opened to the public on May 5. (Alex Montoya)

It appears to be the summer of the patio bar. Nay, the Heights patio bar.

That's what Houstonians may think after seeing a string of opening announcements for two new outdoor bars in the trendy neighborhood. First there was Patterson Park, a sprawling venue with a treehouse vibe that garnered a lot of attention when it opened in mid-April. On May 5, another one followed: Heights & Co. at the corner of Yale and 14th streets.

In a Heights patio bar face-off, how does each stack up? Let's break it down.

If bigger is better, it's 1-0 for Patterson Park. The 9,000-square-foot bar has a larger footprint than Heights & Co.'s 4,000 square feet, and it's on three different levels, mostly outdoors. Heights & Co.'s deck is around 3,000 square feet, plus an indoor bar.

Other than size, the two spaces are very different. Patterson Park has a roofdeck with a view of downtown, TV screens streaming sports games across the venue, arcade games in a corner, and a generally more dynamic feel to it. Heights & Co. is more of a chill grown-up bar, if you will. The 100-seat patio is roomy but civilized, with proper tables and chairs on the deck. Despite the energy of Patterson Park, it is more secluded, abutting the White Oak Bayou Trail, while loud car rumblings from busy Yale Street are heard from the patio at Heights & Co. Overall, Patterson Park is a much more impressive space.

The Heights & Co.'s food menu doesn't mess around with steak frites and a Bordelaise burger. (Alex Montoya)

When it comes to the food, the competition isn't even close. Heights & Co. is the place to go if you care about better food. Albeit, it's not exactly a level playing field here. Patterson Park has rotating food trucks on its ground level; the quality can vary based on the day's offerings, and you can get stuck waiting in a long line for a while.

Heights & Co. is a whole different beast. Brian Doke is behind it, the owner of Savoir across the street and the new Patton's steakhouse, both restaurants with significant culinary bonafides. The same executive chef, Eric Johnson, leads the kitchen operation at Heights & Co.

The steak frites is a standout, cooked with sage oil, topped with sauce au poivre and served with herb fries. So is the brisket grilled cheese, which smashes a generous portion of 12-hour smoked brisket, plus a blend of goat cheese, cream cheese and American cheese between two thick slices of toasted brioche. The Bordelaise burger drips with grilled onions, Bordelaise sauce and Boursin, a French brand of herby cheese. Appetizers include queso, spinach and artichoke dip, hush puppies and bruschetta.

The drinks are better at Heights & Co. too. The Salted Watermelon is well-balanced between fruity and a hint of savory, with rum, salted watermelon, lime and a salt rim. The Spritz—made with sparkling rosé, Aperol and Topo Chico—is delightfully refreshing. The herbaceous and boozy Peculiar Heights is another highlight, allying bourbon with basil, ginger, lemongrass and Topo Chico.

Heights & Co. has a drink list with refreshing house cocktail creations. (Alex Montoya)

Heights & Co's parking sucks less. Let's be clear, there are no winners here. Both bars have moderately sized parking lots that will likely always be full when you get there. Heights & Co. is in a residential area where it's not impossible to find street parking a block or so away. Patterson Park is in more of an industrial area where this is difficult.

The takeaway: Looking for a chill vibe with quality food and cocktails? Head to Heights & Co. Wanna party? Patterson Park is your spot.

Heights and Co.

Find it: 1343 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008

Hours: Monday-Thursdays 3 p.m.-midnight; Friday-Sunday noon-midnight

Patterson Park

Find it: 2205 Patterson St, Houston, TX 77007

Hours: Monday-Wednesday 2 p.m.-midnight; Thursday-Friday 2 p.m.-2 a.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-2 a.m.; Sunday noon-midnight

