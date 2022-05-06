ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Grey reveals why Patrick Swayze cried and apologized on ‘Dirty Dancing’ set in 1987

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

Despite an unpleasant first impression, Jennifer Grey speaks fondly on her relationship with her former co-star Patrick Swayze .

Earlier this week, Grey stopped by The View to discuss her memoir, “Out of the Corner,” which includes stories about her tense experiences working with the actor, who died in 2009 at the age of 57.

After starring together in 1984’s Red Dawn , Grey and Swayze ended up by one another’s side once again for Dirty Dancing in 1987. Due to some issues on set throughout their first film together, Jennifer admits she was hesitant about working with Patrick once again.

“Patrick was playing pranks on me and everybody,” Grey said of their time on the set of Red Dawn . “It was just, like, macho, and I just couldn’t take it. I was just like, ‘Please, this guy, that’s enough with him.’”

Following that experience, she wasn’t sure about signing on for Dirty Dancing with Swayze, but she agreed to do a screen test with him anyway. During their chemistry read, he ended up apologizing for his behavior on the previous film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RS16P_0fVMqCKj00 GettyImages

He pulled me down the hall and said to me, ‘I love you, I love you, and I’m so sorry. And I know you don’t want me to do the movie,‘” she explained.

Grey continued, “And he got the tears in his eyes. And I got the tears in my eyes — not for the same reason. I was like, ‘Oh, this guy’s working me.’ And he goes, ‘We could kill it — we could kill it if we did this.’”

RELATED:

Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend Jake Bongiovi looks just like his dad

Meg Ryan is back! Starring in a new romantic comedy alongside David Duchovny

Why Kim Cattrall was not asked to appear in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

“We go in there and he takes me in his arms and I was like, ‘Oh, boy. I’m done,‘” Jennifer said of the chemistry read.

And as we all know now, they did the film together, creating one of the most classic movies of all time.

Soon, Grey will be returning for a sequel to Dirty Dancing . The film franchise released a prequel in 2004, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights , and produced a made-for-TV remake in 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey Opens Up About Michael Douglas Not Even Recognizing Her After Nose Jobs Made It Harder To Get Work

Many celebrities feel pressured to get plastic surgery for more work to flow. In this glamorized and, at times, shallow business, not being sought out for roles can make certain actresses feel they must change something about their appearance to make getting work easier. One of those actresses is Jennifer Grey. While she was iconic in her ‘80s role in Dirty Dancing, she was unrecognizable to some because of the two nose jobs she had in the early 1990s. In her upcoming memoir Out of the Corner, Jennifer Grey opens up about how her nose jobs made it hard for her to get work and that even Michael Douglas didn’t recognize her.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Ryan
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
David Duchovny
Person
Patrick Swayze
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
GATOR 99.5

Naomi Judd’s Death Has Been Confirmed Suicide

A hard pill to swallow for not only the Judd family but for people all over either suffering from mental health problems whether directly or involving family and friends. Naomi Judd's death has been officially announced to have been by suicide. Ashley Judd posted on her Instagram alluding to the death of her mother and it involving mental illness.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirty Dancing#Gettyimages
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Mom Is In Ukraine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, made some slight changes to her hair color. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter added a red rinse to her typical dark blonde hairdo and she showed off the fabulous makeover on Sunday, May 1. Shiloh styled her hair in a neat bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California drinking coffee and laughing with a friend. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she’s definitely rocking the rinse! See the before and after photos of Shiloh’s hair makeover below.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy