ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

J Balvin reveals his son’s face for the first time

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

J Balvin has finally released a photo showing his son’s face. Ever since the baby was born in June of last year, Balvin has been very careful about the images he releases of his son and his partner, Valentina Ferrer . Recently, Balvin felt more comfortable, sharing a closer look at his son, who’s named Rio , including a photo that shows off his green eyes.

RELATED:

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin are dropping two songs together after meeting at the gym

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer exude style on the 2022 Grammy red carpet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edmw5_0fVMqBS000 @jbalvin
Balvin and Rio hugging.

Balvin shared the image through social media, writing “Rio” over the image. The image was shared a month before his son’s first birthday, showing how much the baby looks like his mother, having her striking green eyes.

Balvin and Ferrer are private about their relationship and family life. The two shared few updates throughout her pregnancy, with people only learning the news of Rio way into April, right before his birth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQtzA_0fVMqBS000 @jbalvin
J Balvin shared a photo of his son, who shares his mother’s eyes.

When it comes to broaching the topics of fatherhood and his son, Balvin has kept things quiet and is very careful with what he shares. Despite this, he often discusses serious matters with his followers, including discussing his struggles with depression with honesty and sharing the fear he experienced when his mother was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“A hug. I always wanted to be a father, it has been one of my biggest dreams. Here we are living it. The most important part is to try to be a better person every day. When you have codes you can share them with someone to help them grow, to me, that’s an obligation. Dream. Don’t give up. Everything is possible. I left Medellin for the world and this is only the beginning. Good vibes. A lot of peace. Peace on Earth, that is what we need. Peace,” he shared.

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

Simon Cowell Looks Unrecognizable Now—A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In!

This story was updated on 05/03/22 to reflect a skin professional’s thoughts on Simon Cowell’s appearance. Perhaps the only thing more shocking than an A-lister overdoing it with the Botox is when the aforementioned A-lister suddenly quits the Botox – as is the case with Simon Cowell, who recently revealed that he now has “zero” fillers and Botox in his face after admitting that he took things too far and became unrecognizable, and “like something out of a horror film.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'7 Little Johnstons': Liz Breaks Big News to Her Parents, and They're Not Thrilled in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston is finally breaking the big news to her parents about plans to live with boyfriend Brice, but Trent and Amber Johnston aren't exactly celebrating their daughter's relationship milestone. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale of the TLC show, Liz stops by her parents to deliver the news she's been nervous to share with her mom and dad.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Valentina Ferrer
Person
Ed Sheeran
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's son Jack is his double in rare photo

Actor Johnny Depp is currently embroiled in a trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, with the court case being televised across the globe. Before the Hollywood star was married to Amber, he was in a 14-year relationship with French singer Vanessa Paradis with whom he shares two children, his daughter Lily-Rose, 22, and son Jack, 20.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Depression
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Katy Perry Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are loving life with 19-month-old daughter Daisy, but they're not thinking about expanding their family just yet. The "Firework" singer, 37, told E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday that she wasn't thinking about baby number two while she's got her Las Vegas Play residency on the brain.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Star Slammed for Hawaii Vacation After Surprising Admission

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is in the heat of backlash, but this time it isn't for what some have dubbed a "parenting fail." The former TLC star's recent Instagram posts have racked up dozens of comments from people slamming Roloff and her husband Jeremy Roloff for "flaunting" their wealth amid their family vacation to Hawaii, which marked their fifth trip to the tropical locale.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress who appeared on such TV shows as ER, The Young and the Restless, and Judging Amy, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 48. Jinaro's husband announced her death on her Facebook page, writing, "With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro, on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.
TV SHOWS
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega now unrecognisable after dramatic transformation

Two years after her journey in the TLC series, without a doubt, 90 Day Fiancé’s Rose Vega has become one of the most iconic contestants of all time. Glowing up after a breakup, the 26-year-old contestant, who looks gorgeous as ever after attempted a long-distance relationship with none other than Big Ed.
TV SHOWS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy