ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown Questions Colin Kaepernick’s Charity Work

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCDlb_0fVMq8t400

Antonio Brown unloaded on Colin Kaepernick yesterday during a podcast interview, calling the former quarterback “trash” and questioning his charity work. Brown slammed Kaepernick on an episode of Cigar Talk with Naji, saying that the BLM activist doesn’t actually want to play football anymore; and that he’s just posturing for attention. Brown also openly wondered whether Kaepernick’s charitable initiatives made any real difference, or if they’re just for show.

“He not even from the hood,” Brown complained. “He hasn’t even been in the trenches. We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that. He built a foundation. What it do, though? I’m being real. What superhero he enforce? Who he put on? Who he help?”

Kaepernick has certainly involved himself with a few charitable organizations since losing his job in the NFL in 2016. He created the “Know Your Rights Camp” to help in the fight for social justice, according to TMZ Sports. He also donated $1 million to various organizations with similar ideals. And earlier this year, Kaepernick even wrote a children’s book, titled “I Color Myself Different,” which supposedly tackles adoption and other childhood issues. But many Kaepernick-detractors believe the controversial quarterback engages with the community for publicity rather than integrity.

Brown said that Kaepernick took the money and the fame and the clout that came from becoming an activist, which precludes him from being taken seriously.

Antonio Brown does not care for Colin Kaepernick’s charity work, but some others around the league believe in it

“You [play] for Nike, f**k outta here,” Brown lamented. “Kaepernick did all that, he took the money, he did the commercials. We don’t see him outside, we don’t see him in the hood. We don’t respect that. He ain’t never even been in the trenches.”

“We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that,” Brown elaborated further. “Ya know, so, as black people we need to get that clear. Because when we have moments, ain’t nobody giving us nothing. And he took the handout.”

Unsurprisingly, Brown’s commentary made for tremendous Twitter debate yesterday evening and this morning. Some users rushed to Brown’s defense, agreeing that Kaepernick’s charity work doesn’t change the fact that he turned activism into a career.

Other users, though, accused Brown of promoting division instead of unity.

One NFL team owner, Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders, said he initially did not care for Kaepernick’s antics, but grew to understand the message over time.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being,” Davis added. “I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin and I didn’t understand him. [And] I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it.”

Comments / 7

Related
Outsider.com

Ashley Judd Filled With ‘Incandescent Rage’ in Emotional Mother’s Day Essay Dedicated to Late Mom Naomi Judd

As Mother’s Day approaches this weekend, actress Ashley Judd has her mother, Naomi Judd, on her mind more than usual after she passed away last Saturday. Both of Naomi’s daughters are mourning the loss of their mother at 76 years old due to suicide. As they continue to grieve during their first Mother’s Day without their mom, Ashley has written a heartfelt essay dedicated to their mother.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tony Dow, beloved actor behind Wally Beaver in the classic TV series Leave It to Beaver, has suffered a variety of health struggles in recent years. Back in August, the actor was diagnosed with pneumonia, an illness that left him hospitalized. Though he’s now recovered from the pneumonia, his latest diagnosis has put him in an even graver situation.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Felt ‘Directionless’ Before Game Show Appearance

One never knows how someone will approach life before appearing on Jeopardy! and Mattea Roach admits it was different. The 23-game winner writes in a first-person account for the show’s website that she felt directionless. Roach did come off as someone who knew what she was doing while on TV. Still, the future Tournament of Champions participant shares her first impressions.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#American Football#Blm#Tmz Sports
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Sami Gayle Soaks Up Some Rays in Beach Photos: ‘No Place Like Home’

Actress Sami Gayle is not on Blue Bloods anymore but she happens to be enjoying her time in this photo under the blue skies. Gayle, who played Nicky Reagan-Boyle on the show, is just relaxing in a beach chair. This is the life for a lot of people who would love some beach time themselves. Still, the actress shared her latest adventure with her fans on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals One of His ‘Favorite Little Towns’

Mike Wolfe of American Pickers gets around the United States pretty well and loves to see people in a lot of small towns. On Friday, the host of the History Channel show was driving through Mount Pleasant, Tenn. He managed to stop and take this really sweet photo from his sojourn. We don’t know if Mike was picking in the city. It would not surprise anyone, though, as he gets around and finds many deals.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Posts ‘Blessedly Deleted Scene’ as Season 12 Finale Airs

The 12th season of the hit police procedural Blue Bloods is officially in the books, with the 13th season already on the way. As the series has been on the air for more than a decade, fans have come to know the characters well. Though there are plenty of jokes between characters, the fictional law enforcement officers of Blue Bloods are serious more often than not, as they regularly find themselves in life-threatening situations.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week. Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016. Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick...
NFL
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s ‘Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival’ to Feature ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons & More

“Just let me know if you wanna go. To that home out on the range. They got a lot of nice girls. Have mercy. A-haw, haw, haw, haw.” Sure, ZZ Top was singing about a Texas brothel in their 1973 single, “La Grange,” but you’d better believe frontman Billy Gibbons will be belting the tune at the Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival. For the second year, Billy will headline the four-day event at Loretta Lynn’s historic Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on May 19-22.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

‘Leave It To Beaver’ Originally Had a Very Different Name

As far as classic TV shows go, Leave It To Beaver has been around for decades and generations have grown up with the Cleaver family. Watching Beaver, Wally, June, and Ward deal with crazy life situations brings smiles to millions. When the show first appeared on TV, would you believe that it had another name? Yes, it was not called by its well-known name.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Kentucky Derby 2022: Mattress Mack Bets Staggering $1.5 Million on Epicenter to Win

The Houston businessman known as “Mattress Mack” bet so much money on Epicenter Saturday that he officially made the horse the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. How much did he bet? Try $1.5 million, which took Epicenter from 5-1 to 9-2. But so much for favorites. Maybe Mattress Mack got a free mint julep at the race’s end to drown his sorrows. And bartender, keep them coming for Epicenter trainer Steve Asmussen.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

450K+
Followers
48K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy